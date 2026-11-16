Vietnam joins cultural exchange at Village Francophone in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on November 15 toured the Vietnam cultural exhibition space and the cultural spaces of host Cambodia, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Laos and the Wallonia-Brussels delegation, as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 14-16.

The visit is a targeted cultural-diplomacy move as it showcases Vietnam’s distinctive cultural values and makes the case for culture as a driver of exchange, understanding and closer friendly and cooperative ties between Vietnam and the Francophone community and international partners.

The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and welcomed by Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs Ing Kantha Phavi and representatives of the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

At the Vietnam space, the delegation enjoyed traditional musical instruments, traditional handicrafts, ethnic costumes, lacquer products (bamboo, wood, coal, eggshell, gold and silver), rattan and bamboo weaving, Bat Trang and Cham ceramics, and Dong Ho folk paintings - the craft included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

At each stop, the delegation examined cultural and heritage features and cooperation activities of countries and organisations in the Francophone community. The booth visits and exchanges are meant to strengthen connectivity, push cultural exchange and widen cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and Francophone partners.

Vietnam’s presence at the Village Francophone reaffirms Vietnam’s focus on cultural diplomacy and its view of culture as a spiritual foundation, an internal strength and a key driver of sustainable development. Through displays, performances and international exchanges, Vietnam is projecting an image of a country rich in tradition, diverse in identity, dynamic, creative and proactive in integration.

It is also a platform for Vietnam to reinforce its role as an active, responsible Francophone member, building cultural bridges, strengthening solidarity and friendship and propelling cooperation on the basis of respect for cultural diversity and toward peace, development and shared prosperity./.