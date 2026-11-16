International arrivals to Vietnam rise by 13.8% in first 10 months of 2026

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Vietnam ranks 37th worldwide in digital and AI competitiveness
In its first official participation in WDAIR 2026, Vietnam ranked 37th among 70 economies and third among the six Southeast Asian economies assessed.
VNA photo exhibition celebrates 950 years of Vietnam’s educational heritage
Marking the 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (the Imperial Academy), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in collaboration with the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, is hosting a photo exhibition entitled “From Heritage to Cultural Diplomacy” at the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site.
Vietnam's import-export turnover hits record high
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached an estimated 1.01 trillion USD in the first ten months of 2026, up 32.3% year-on-year. This marks the first time the country’s trade in goods has surpassed the 1 trillion USD threshold, setting a new record and reflecting the continued strong expansion of its international trade.
Vietnam, Russia strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
At the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko will pay an official visit to Vietnam, her third in this capacity. The visit will provide an important opportunity for both countries to reaffirm the importance they attach to bilateral relations and further advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a new stage of development.
Vietnam unveils first security chip and secure semiconductor platform
The Government Cipher Committee and military-run telecom group Viettel have unveiled the VGC v1.0 security chip and Vietnam’s first domestically designed secure semiconductor platform, marking a step forward in mastering core technologies for national cybersecurity and digital sovereignty.
Vietnam sets 2027 GRDP growth targets for cities and provinces
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth targets for Vietnam’s 34 provinces and cities in 2027, ranging from 8.7% to 13%, with Hai Phong targeting the highest growth rate at 13%, followed by Quang Ninh at 12%.
Vietnam sets cultural and social targets for 2027
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out key cultural and social development targets for 2027, covering employment, education, healthcare, poverty reduction and human development, including a life expectancy of 74.8 years and health insurance coverage of 96.7%.
Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 2)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out further proposed economic targets for 2027, including e-commerce sales growth of 15–17%, labour productivity growth of 8.6%, the digital economy accounting for around 23.5% of GDP, and 28–29 million international visitor arrivals.
Vietnam sets key economic targets for 2027 (Part 1)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out proposed economic targets for 2027, including GDP growth of at least 10%.
Vietnam sets environment and climate change adaptation targets for 2027
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion sets out key environmental and climate change adaptation targets for 2027, including wastewater treatment, green production, energy efficiency, waste management and forest coverage.
Vietnam outlines socio-economic objectives, tasks and solutions for 2027
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, signed Conclusion No. 106-KL/TW, dated October 15, 2026, of the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on socio-economic development, state budget implementation in 2026 and plans for 2027. The conclusion outlines key objectives and tasks for 2027, including achieving economic growth of at least 10%, maintaining macroeconomic stability, accelerating decentralisation and administrative reforms, and stepping up efforts to combat corruption and wastefulness.
Vietnam joins Artemis Accords on space exploration
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan received the Artemis Accords from US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks at a ceremony held in Quang Ninh province on October 28, 2026, as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026. Launched by the US and seven partner countries in 2020, the Artemis Accords establish common principles for international cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.
Resolution sets general objectives for Party building, rectification
Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, signed on October 15, aims to drive strong, substantive and sustainable progress in Party building and rectification and build a clean, comprehensively strong political system. The resolution also seeks to uphold the Party’s revolutionary nature, pioneering and exemplary role, intellect, mettle and ethics, while maintaining close ties with the people.
Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 3 - Final)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 2)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 1)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Vietnam receives Government Leadership Award 2026
At the opening of the Ministerial Roundtable on Digital and Artificial Intelligence, held in Quang Ninh city on October 28 as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026), the Ministry of Science and Technology received the 2026 GSMA Government Leadership Award on behalf of the Vietnamese Government.
Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 advances AI, digital cooperation
Vietnam International Digital Week 2026, held in Quang Ninh from October 28–30, brought together 500 domestic and international delegates to discuss AI governance, strategic digital technologies and ways to expand international cooperation.
Northern Vietnam comes alive with Buckwheat Flower Festival
The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival opened in Dong Van commune, Tuyen Quang province, on the evening of October 25, 2026. As a major cultural and tourism event, the festival celebrates the beauty of the region's distinctive buckwheat flowers while showcasing Tuyen Quang's natural landscapes and traditional cultural heritage to domestic and international visitors.
Vietnam's 16 comprehensive strategic partners
During his state visit to Denmark, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to upgrade Vietnam-Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The upgrade brings the number of Vietnam’s comprehensive strategic partners to 16 as of October 2026.