Culture - Sports

Vietnam Int’l Fashion Week bridges gap between established and new designers

The event will bring together 16 established and emerging fashion designers and brands from Vietnam and abroad who will present 14 distinct collections.

Le Thi Quynh Trang, President of Vietnam International Fashion Week, speaks at the press conference.( Photo: Organisers)
Le Thi Quynh Trang, President of Vietnam International Fashion Week, speaks at the press conference.( Photo: Organisers)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The 22nd edition of Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) will return to Hanoi from November 26 to 28.

The event will bring together 16 established and emerging fashion designers and brands from Vietnam and abroad who will present 14 distinct collections.

The fashion week's opening show will, for the first time, introduce three new faces from the 2026 Aquafina Pure Fashion, a reality show that seeks promising designers for the Vietnamese fashion industry.

The top three will showcase their collaborative collection and gain runway experience at Vietnam’s leading fashion event.

Designer Do Manh Cuong, who serves as one of the competition’s judges, will introduce a special collection in collaboration with the contestants at the show.

Launched in Ho Chi Minh City last month, the competition has attracted 15 passionate young designers, primarily students and graduates from leading art and design universities and schools.

Le Thi Quynh Trang, VIFW President, said at a recent press conference in Hanoi that this season marked a significant shift. “The opening show is not reserved for established figures but is entrusted to the top three outstanding young designers from the 2026 Aquafina Pure Fashion.”

“Fashion is an ever-evolving world, where past limits are continually broken, unveiling fresh horizons and limitless creativity. Embracing this spirit, the 22nd edition of AVIFW cultivates fresh inspiration and innovation," Trang said.

“AVIFW is not only a platform for the new generation to showcase their virtuosity and creative identity, but also reflects our steadfast commitment to discovering, nurturing and empowering the future of Vietnamese fashion.”

While the opening show will showcase a youthful spirit, the closing show will mark the AVIFW debut of Ho Chi Minh City-based veteran designer Mai Lam.

Mai, who is known for her “Wearable Art” aesthetic, is set to surprise fashion enthusiasts with a striking collection called “1939 Edition”.

Her works blend traditional Vietnamese materials and motifs with industrial elements and loose-fitting or asymmetrical silhouettes that embody a spirit of freedom and liberation.

“My mission is first and foremost to share and spread our own culture and art with younger generations. I hope they can draw inspiration from it because our Vietnam is so beautiful,” Mai said.

The three-day fashion event will also attract domestic designers such as Duc Hung and Ha Linh Thu, and fashion brands Canifa, Yody and CEM.

The event will also feature participants from the School of Interdisciplinary Sciences and Arts – at Vietnam National University and Hanoi Architecture University.

International representation will feature collections by Italian designer Angelo Cruciani, Israeli designer Aharon Genish and Spanish fashion brand Chula.

The 22nd edition of AVIFW will take place at the Quan Ngua Gymnasium in Ngoc Ha ward. /.

VNA
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