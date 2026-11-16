Business

VEFTA implementation requires exporters to restructure supply chains: Experts

Under VEFTA, tariff reductions to zero will be meaningless for Vietnam’s key export sectors, including textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural and aquatic products, if goods are found to contain banned chemicals, violate rules of origin or lack transparency regarding their carbon footprints.

Production of footwear for export at Lefaso Tra Vinh Industrial Investment and Production Joint Stock Company, Tra Cu commune, Vinh Long province (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Production of footwear for export at Lefaso Tra Vinh Industrial Investment and Production Joint Stock Company, Tra Cu commune, Vinh Long province (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA), signed on October 18, 2026, has opened up prospects for eliminating tariffs on more than 90% of goods. However, experts warn that manufacturers must view VEFTA as a demanding “filter” that will force them to digitalise operations, green their supply chains and reposition their brands.

Without meeting non-tariff requirements, the agreement’s benefits will exist only on paper, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a high risk of being squeezed out of one of the world’s most affluent consumer markets.

Experience with new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to which Vietnam is a party, shows that lower import tariffs often go hand in hand with more stringent technical barriers and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

The EFTA bloc, comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, is not a market where competition is driven by low prices. It is a premium consumer market in which purchasing decisions are heavily influenced by sustainability, business ethics and manufacturers’ social responsibility.

Under VEFTA, tariff reductions to zero will be meaningless for Vietnam’s key export sectors, including textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural and aquatic products, if goods are found to contain banned chemicals, violate rules of origin or lack transparency regarding their carbon footprints. Fragmented supply chains, with raw materials largely imported from third countries, are exposing significant gaps. Customs control systems in Nordic countries are being automated using AI and can trace an entire product’s lifecycle, from farms or textile factories to dining tables and retail shelves.

Daniel Stork, Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City, previously warned that stringent technical regulations, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the European Green Deal, will play an increasingly decisive role in market access. Vietnamese businesses cannot avoid these requirements and must measure and reduce carbon emissions during domestic production.

The entry into force of VEFTA will provide a prime opportunity for SMEs to restructure their operations. Experts recommend that businesses immediately embark on a systematic three-step roadmap.

The first step is to digitalise traceability processes. Businesses need to apply enterprise resource planning systems and blockchain technology to digitise all data throughout a product’s lifecycle. Information ranging from growing-area codes and recycled-material certifications to logistics routes must be transparently encoded and made available for real-time verification by customs authorities in destination markets.

The second step is to transition to cleaner energy and adopt circular economy practices. Businesses should proactively conduct energy audits and install rooftop solar power systems at their factories to reduce their carbon footprints. Textile, garment and footwear manufacturers need to seek suppliers of recycled materials while investing in closed-loop wastewater treatment systems to meet green standards.

The final step is to restructure raw material sourcing. VEFTA’s rules of origin allow for flexible cumulation mechanisms. Businesses need to move away from risky supply sources and step up efforts to find domestic, intra-ASEAN or EU suppliers to ensure that their products meet the required value-added thresholds for tariff preferences.

VEFTA has opened the door, but the European market leaves no room for fragmented or makeshift business practices. The survival and growth prospects of Vietnamese enterprises will depend on how quickly they digitalise and green their supply chains. Higher technical standards will not weaken businesses through additional costs. On the contrary, they will serve as a strong shield and a passport to credibility and long-term competitiveness in the global trading arena./.


VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam–European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) #supply chains #FTAs #EVFTA
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam-EFTA trade agreement opens new doors after 14 years

Vietnam-EFTA trade agreement opens new doors after 14 years

After 14 years of negotiations, Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, have signed a free trade agreement, opening a new chapter in their cooperation. What opportunities does the agreement offer Vietnam? And how can the country make the most of them? That’s the focus of today’s Vietnam News Agency podcast.

The EFTA–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is expected to open up significant business opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

EFTA expects trade and investment with Vietnam to grow

Regarding market access and trade benefits, the EFTA countries expect the agreement to gradually eliminate tariffs on almost all goods exported by the four countries to Vietnam, either upon its entry into force or within a maximum period of 16 years.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets with Martin Sommer, head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team to Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

IMF sees positive growth prospects for Vietnam, urges cautious monetary policy

Martin Sommer, head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team to Vietnam, noted that inflation risks in Vietnam remain under control, but several factors could add to price pressures. He therefore called for cautious monetary policy management and readiness to respond promptly if inflationary pressures increased.

Representatives of the three first-prize-winning startups receive their awards at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Seven green-tech startups secure 770,000 USD at Net Zero Challenge 2026

In its fourth year, the competition attracted more than 1,100 applications from 80 countries and territories, making it the most competitive edition since its launch in 2023. Nine finalists presented solutions in three categories, namely renewable energy and carbon removal; food systems and sustainable agriculture; and circular economy and waste management.

Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses connect at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia connect businesses to boost bilateral trade cooperation

It centred on a business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking session, bringing Vietnamese and Malaysian companies together to discuss import-export needs, seek partners and explore cooperation. Vietnamese businesses aimed to connect with Malaysian importers, distributors and retailers, while expanding access for their products to Malaysia and other markets.

Visitors browse traditional Southern Vietnamese checked scarves on display at the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia trade fair opens in An Giang

The fair features 150 booths representing 200 businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and production and trading establishments from both countries. The exhibition space is arranged into 10 zones showcasing products from Vietnamese localities and three zones featuring Cambodian products, creating opportunities for businesses from the two countries to promote their products, seek partners and expand markets.

An overview of the press conference to announce the organisation of the second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Festival to chart new course for rice industry

The second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026 will take place from November 22 to 25, showcasing the achievements and potential of Vietnam’s rice industry while promoting Can Tho’s image, cultural identity and people, as well as the distinctive river culture of the Mekong Delta.

Japanese business representatives review Ho Chi Minh City’s investment project portfolio at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains attractive destination for Japanese businesses

Fukai Akihiko, President and Representative Director at Gunma Bank and head of a business delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, said cooperation between Gunma and Vietnam has continued to expand in recent years. Around 15,000 Vietnamese people currently live in Gunma, forming the largest foreign community in the prefecture.