Business

Reference exchange rate goes up at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,921 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,357 VND/USD.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,639 VND/USD on November 16, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,921 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,357 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,920 VND/USD, both further increasing 50 VND from the session on November 13 morning./.

VNA
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