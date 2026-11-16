Reference exchange rate goes up at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,639 VND/USD on November 16, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,921 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,357 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,540 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,920 VND/USD, both further increasing 50 VND from the session on November 13 morning./.

VNA