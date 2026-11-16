Society

Hue cuts heritage site entrance fees to attract more tourists

Under the first scheme, visitors using new tourist transport services to Hue will receive a 50% discount on entrance fees. Eligible services include the Hue – Phong Nha heritage railway, the Hue – Da Nang heritage steam train, and new domestic and international air routes, including charter and scheduled flights. The incentive does not cover existing air routes with increased flight frequencies.

Visitors tour the Hue Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors tour the Hue Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Hue has introduced three entrance fee reduction schemes at heritage sites to attract more visitors, targeting users of new tourist transport routes, MICE travellers and medical tourists, the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre announced on November 15.

Under the first scheme, visitors using new tourist transport services to Hue will receive a 50% discount on entrance fees. Eligible services include the Hue – Phong Nha heritage railway, the Hue – Da Nang heritage steam train, and new domestic and international air routes, including charter and scheduled flights. The incentive does not cover existing air routes with increased flight frequencies.

Visitors must have actually used the eligible transport services, present valid tickets or electronic records, and visit the heritage sites within seven days of their journey. The scheme runs until May 31, 2027 for the two railway routes and December 31, 2027 for new air routes.

For MICE tourism, domestic and international visitors attending meetings, conferences and exhibitions in Hue will receive a 30% discount. Eligible groups must have at least 300 participants, stay in the city for at least one night and include sightseeing in their programmes.

Event organisers must provide valid participant lists or electronic records for verification. Visitors must tour the heritage sites within seven days of the event's opening day. The scheme runs until May 31, 2027.

Medical tourists will also enjoy a 30% discount if they receive medical examination or treatment at eligible healthcare facilities in Hue. These include Hue Central Hospital, Hue Central International Hospital, Hue International General Hospital, Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, the Hospital of Traditional Medicine and other facilities approved by the municipal People's Committee.

Visitors must provide proof of medical services, stay in Hue for at least one night and visit the heritage sites within seven days of their medical examination or treatment. The scheme remains valid until December 31, 2027.

The three schemes cover five attractions, namely the Hue Imperial Citadel, the tombs of Kings Thieu Tri, Duc Duc and Dong Khanh, and the Museum of Royal Antiquities.

Each eligible visitor may receive a discount for one visit to each site. Those qualifying for multiple incentives will receive only the highest discount, with no cumulative benefits./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hue #heritage site #tourists #Da Nang #railway Hue
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