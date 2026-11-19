Hanoi (VNA) – After the usual fireworks at 9:30 pm on November 16, thousands of visitors at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc, stayed behind to watch a giant 15-metre Christmas tree light up and to hunt for buy-one-get-one offers at Kiss Bazaar, the new shopping and dining street.

The King of the Sun fountain at Apollo Square is usually the spot that appears most often in visitors' photos. On November 16 evening, however, every camera and phone turned toward the dancers performing the playful K-pop tune Soda Pop. The "candy angels" welcomed the sunset with energetic moves, and that was only the prelude.

The dancers then led the crowd aboard the "Candy Train" straight to Kiss Square, where the Light Up Festive Season event took place, opening the liveliest festive season of the year at Sunset Town.

Here, visitors found themselves in a colourful feast of performances: fairy-tale ballet from Ballet Music Box, which combines classical ballet with EDM, the youthful K-pop show by Fusion Dance Crew, and the powerful, fiery Malambo dance from Argentina. Between the acts, timeless Christmas melodies such as Last Christmas rang out through the strings and drums of a live band.

The performances followed one after another until the music gave way to fireworks filling the sky. The sky over Sunset Town lit up once again with the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows. Unlike other nights, however, when the shows ended the crowd did not hurry back to their hotels. They stayed at Kiss Square to share a moment that comes only once a year.

At exactly 9:40 pm, thousands of visitors at Kiss Square, Phu Quoc, turned toward the 15-metre music-box-themed tree tower and counted down together. The lights then burst on amid cheers, applause and beaming smiles, marking the early start of the festive season at Sunset Town.

Dmitry Ivanov (in white), a visitor from Russia who happened to join the event during his trip to Phu Quoc, kept livestreaming to his family on his phone. While the land of birch trees is deep in the cold of winter, celebrating Christmas early in the mild, cool weather of Sunset Town was a delightful experience for the international guest.

To the cheerful tune of Feliz Navidad, Santa Claus and the mascot Sunny made a surprise appearance, bringing delightful moments. From Phu Quoc residents to international visitors, everyone seemed to return to childhood, eagerly meeting Santa and taking souvenir photos with him.

Surprise gifts are always part of Christmas. At the event, hundreds of small gift boxes were handed out to visitors. Children and adults alike reached up eagerly to take a present from the organisers.

Together with the moment the tree lit up, Kiss Bazaar, a new shopping and dining street with 41 stalls, officially opened. To the lively DJ music at Kiss Square, the stalls were crowded with visitors eating and shopping on opening night.

Among the stalls, KATINAT stood out. Many people queued for vouchers offering buy-one-get-one and free toppings. The surrounding counters were just as busy. The aroma of butter from freshly baked roti at King Roti held customers back, especially as the stall also offered a buy-one-get-one deal.

At K-Snack, a portion of hot tokbokki comes with a free portion of fish cake, and an animal-shaped ice cream comes with an extra scoop. For those who want to stay for dinner after the show, Volga Social serves Russian dishes and gives a free glass of juice with any dish ordered.

Holding a box of pure cocoa powder, Korean visitor Kim Ji-young said she felt lucky to arrive at Sunset Town on the opening day of Kiss Bazaar. Thanks to Bittersweet's promotion, she got a buy-one-get-one deal on fresh cocoa from the grinder. “The stalls here are all decorated with a Christmas theme and look beautiful and warm. I found quite a few things I liked at Kiss Bazaar,” Kim Ji-young said.

With the launch of Kiss Bazaar, evenings at Sunset Town now offer more to do after the fireworks by the sea. Just a few steps from the gate of the Kiss of the Sea theatre, visitors can enjoy good food, shop and soak in the music until 11 pm. At Sunset Town, the tree is lit, the stalls are open, and everything is ready for Phu Quoc's liveliest festive season of the year./.