Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan held a flower-laying ceremony in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and a seminar entitled “President Ho Chi Minh – A Bridge of Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan Friendship in a New Era” in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, on November 26.

The events formed part of a series of activities marking Vietnam's Great National Unity Festival (November 18) and Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nguyen Thanh Le led embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in laying flowers at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Bishkek and observing a minute of silence in his memory, before attending a seminar and watching a documentary on the late President’s life and foreign policy ideology.

In his opening remarks, the ambassador recalled President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Frunze, the former name of Bishkek, on July 28, 1959. During the visit, he toured the Strelnikova livestock farm and an agricultural exhibition. Learning about workers' living conditions and the organisation of production at the farm, he expressed interest in studying the Kyrgyz people's economic development experience, particularly in agriculture and animal husbandry.

The visit also carried profound diplomatic significance. President Ho Chi Minh's sincerity and warmth helped strengthen the friendship with the Kyrgyz people and win international sympathy and support for the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as their efforts to build the country. The encounter on Kyrgyz soil in 1959 laid the foundation for the enduring friendship between the two countries' people, which has been nurtured by successive generations of Vietnamese and Kyrgyz people.

Le expressed his gratitude to the leaders and people of Kyrgyzstan for their deep respect and affection for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam. The monument to the President, inaugurated in Bishkek on August 31, has become a place where Vietnamese expatriates and local friends can pay tribute to him and learn more about Vietnam.

He encouraged Vietnamese nationals in Kyrgyzstan to preserve the Vietnamese language within their families, pass on the cultural traditions of their homeland to younger generations, and continue supporting one another in daily life. These efforts, he said, would help each Vietnamese expatriate uphold the spirit of great national unity and further enhance Vietnam's image in the eyes of their Kyrgyz friends.

At the event, members of the Vietnamese community and business representatives voiced their hope for continued support from the Vietnamese Embassy as they settle down, integrate into local society and implement investment projects in the country.

ROX Group, a Vietnamese investment conglomerate operating in Kyrgyzstan, expressed its expectation that its projects will create more jobs for workers from both countries and contribute to Kyrgyzstan's socio-economic development.

During an exchange with local scholars and international friends, Vietnamese expatriates shared stories of their early days establishing themselves in Kyrgyzstan, including experiences in Issyk-Kul, a destination familiar to many Vietnamese through the works of renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov. Their recollections of the support they have received from local people demonstrated how the friendship between the two nations has become part of the everyday life of Vietnamese families in the country once visited by President Ho Chi Minh./.