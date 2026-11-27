Hanoi (VNA) – Ten outstanding young scientists in the fields of social sciences and humanities were honoured with the Khue Van Cac Awards at a ceremony held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in Hanoi on November 26.



The organising committee also recognised eight promising young scientists for their research efforts and potential in these fields.



Of the 10 honourees, seven hold doctoral degrees, three hold master's degrees and three are women. They are aged between 31 and 35 and work at universities, academies and general education institutions in Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Khue Van Cac Awards are held every two years and recognise scientists aged 35 or under who study, conduct research or work in Vietnam or abroad in six disciplines and interdisciplinary fields of social sciences and humanities.



The awards seek to identify, nurture and promote young Vietnamese talent while translating into practice policies on developing science and technology, promoting innovation, advancing national digital transformation and attracting talented individuals.



The second edition of the awards, launched on June 15, received nominations until September 10, 2026. The organising committee received 55 applications nominated or recommended by 37 domestic agencies, organisations, universities and research institutes, as well as Youth Union organisations overseas.



The nominated research projects addressed practical issues, including institutional and legal reform, educational innovation, economic development, cultural preservation and promotion, and studies on people, history and Vietnamese society.



The awardees were selected for their valuable academic and practical contributions through scientific works, monographs, research projects and innovative solutions. They have also published high-quality studies in reputable domestic and international specialised journals and recorded notable achievements in scientific research.



Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, stressed that amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, social sciences and humanities play an important role in shaping development orientations, contributing to institutional improvement, nurturing cultural values and promoting comprehensive human development.



To unlock the potential of young scientific talent, it is essential to build a research ecosystem, expand academic freedom and create favourable conditions for young scientists to engage in addressing practical issues, he said.



He expressed his hope that the honourees would continue to develop their capabilities, achieve new academic milestones and make practical contributions to national development./.