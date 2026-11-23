Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man attended a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23 to mark the 86th anniversary of the Southern Uprising (November 23, 1940–2026).



Addressing the event, Le Thi Ngoc Thanh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Hoc Mon commune, recalled the historic role of Hoc Mon–Ba Diem, known as the homeland of the “18 betel-growing villages”, in the revolutionary movement in southern Vietnam.



On the night of November 22 and early morning of November 23, 1940, following the order of the Party Committee of the Southern Region, people across southern Vietnam rose up. In Hoc Mon, young people from local villages joined the uprising, carrying torches, spears and bamboo sticks to attack the district chief’s residence.



Although the uprising did not achieve its ultimate victory, it demonstrated the revolutionary spirit and left valuable lessons in force-building and mass mobilisation. Together with the Bac Son uprising and the Do Luong mutiny, it helped pave the way for the success of the August Revolution in 1945.



Thanh said that 86 years on, the spirit of the Southern Uprising remains an enduring source of inspiration. The will of independence, the spirit of solidarity and the aspiration for freedom was carried forward through the resistance wars and to the Great Spring Victory in 1975.



She stressed that honouring the sacrifices by previous generations must be reflected in concrete efforts to develop the locality and improve people’s living standards.



Hoc Mon will continue to implement the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and local Party congress resolutions, build an efficient political system, put people at the centre of public service, and combine socio-economic development with heritage preservation, care for people with meritorious service, national defence and security safeguarding, the official added.



On the occasion, NA President Man presented gifts to families of participants in the Southern Uprising, expressing gratitude for their contributions and sacrifices. He and city leaders also witnessed the handover of funding for the construction of Ho Thi Bi High School to Hoc Mon authorities and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training.



Earlier the same day, the top legislator offered incense and flowers at the Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Ba Diem commune and the Hoc Mon district Chief’s Residence National Historical and Cultural Site in Hoc Mon commune.



At the sites, he observed a minute of silence in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, former Party and State leaders, and those who laid down their lives for national liberation and reunification./.

VNA