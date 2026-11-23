Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will waive fares on subsidised public transport services, including buses and urban railways, on November 24 to mark Vietnam Culture Day 2026, giving residents and visitors free travel across the capital.

The Hanoi Public Transport Management and Operation Centre announced on November 23 that the fare exemption would cover all passengers using the city's 129 subsidised bus routes and two urban railway lines: Cat Linh – Ha Dong (Line 2A) and Nhon – Cau Giay (Line 3.1).

Passengers using single-journey tickets on buses can obtain tickets from onboard ticketing machines or purchase them through the “ThevegiaothongHN” application and supported e-wallets without making payment. If the electronic ticketing system encounters technical problems, paper tickets will be issued as a backup.

For urban rail services, passengers can obtain single-journey tickets at station counters or purchase them through the “Hanoi Metro” application. Paper tickets will be provided if the electronic system fails.

Monthly pass holders and passengers eligible for free travel under municipal regulations can continue using their free travel cards or citizen identity cards, where applicable. They must tap their physical transport cards or identity cards, or scan the QR codes of their virtual transport cards, at the entrance gates.

According to the centre, free public transport during major holidays and significant national and municipal events is intended to make travel more convenient, allowing residents and visitors to explore, shop and enjoy leisure activities.

The initiative also reflects the city's efforts to build a modern, civilised and environmentally friendly capital, while easing traffic congestion and improving residents' quality of life./.