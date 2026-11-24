Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has directed an urgent response to a suspected gas explosion on Nguyen Van Tuyet street in Hanoi’s Dong Da ward that killed six people and injured 10 others.



In Official Dispatch No. 75/CD-TTg, signed by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on November 24 on behalf of the PM and sent to ministries and ministerial-level agencies, the Hanoi People's Committee, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities, the Government leader called on the Ministry of Public Security and the Hanoi People's Committee to continue directing rescue and recovery operations, while taking measures to prevent further structural collapses and ensure the safety of residents in surrounding areas.



The municipal authorities were also instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to urgently investigate the cause of the explosion, clarify the responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, and strictly handle any violations in accordance with the law.



The Ministry of Health was tasked with directing medical facilities in Hanoi to provide the best possible treatment for the injured.



The dispatch also called for stronger fire and explosion prevention measures nationwide ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) 2027 holiday, when demand for entertainment and services, particularly food and beverage establishments, is expected to rise.



The Ministry of Public Security was asked to coordinate with relevant ministries and local authorities to strengthen inspections, public awareness campaigns and guidance on fire safety and rescue procedures, while strictly dealing with violations that result in serious consequences.



The dispatch urged business establishments, households and individuals to strictly comply with fire safety regulations to protect themselves and the wider community.



According to the Hanoi Department of Health, as of 1pm on November 24, the 10 injured victims were receiving emergency treatment at three hospitals in the capital. Saint Paul General Hospital was treating four patients, Dong Da General Hospital two, and Hanoi Medical University Hospital four.



The explosion occurred at around 8am at the E4 apartment block, causing parts of the building to collapse and raising fears that people could be trapped inside.

Hanoi police received the emergency report at around 8.03am and immediately dispatched eight fire engines and rescue vehicles, along with more than 60 firefighters and rescue officers to the site.



Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Duc Thang visited the explosion site on November 24 afternoon to oversee rescue and recovery operations, instructing relevant forces to urgently search for victims and mobilise all available resources to treat the injured.



Authorities were also tasked with drawing up plans to evacuate residents from hazardous areas to protect lives and property.



He assigned the municipal Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect residential areas and buildings deemed structurally unsafe and devise appropriate measures. The city was also asked to study resettlement arrangements for households affected by the incident.



The same day, the Department of Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the Hanoi Department of Health, urging timely emergency response and treatment for victims.



To minimise casualties and harm to victims' health, the department asked the director of the Hanoi health department to continue directing medical facilities across the city to mobilise medical personnel, medicines, blood supplies, equipment and professional expertise to ensure timely emergency care and treatment for those injured in the blast.



For critically ill patients whose conditions exceed a hospital's capacity, medical facilities should proactively coordinate with Bach Mai Hospital, Viet Duc University Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital for consultations or arrange urgent transfers without delay.



They were also asked to coordinate with relevant agencies to establish the identities of victims who have yet to be identified, while providing healthcare and psychological support to victims and their family members./.

VNA