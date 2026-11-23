Quang Tri (VNA) - Quang Tri province is organising a tourism promotion programme through Bollywood cinema from November 22 to 26, aiming to attract Indian visitors, connect tourism businesses and airlines, and promote the opening of regular flights from major Indian tourism hubs to Dong Hoi Airport.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the programme aims to promote Quang Tri’s image, potential, strengths and distinctive tourism products to Indian and international markets through Bollywood films. It also seeks to attract international film producers, directors, studios and crews to explore the province and select local destinations as filming locations.

The initiative is also expected to promote the National Tourism Year – Quang Tri 2027 and the province’s Culture and Tourism Week.

A key objective is to develop a marketing strategy and a range of tourism products tailored to Indian visitors. These will include tours of Quang Tri and Vietnam itineraries linking major filming locations of the Bollywood film SILAA in Quang Tri, Ninh Binh and Cao Bang provinces. Vietnamese and Indian travel companies and tourism alliances will be connected to develop and market these tours in India.

The province also aims to connect travel firms with airlines to promote regular flights from major Indian tourism hubs to Dong Hoi Airport. This is one of three key expected outcomes, alongside a communications strategy leveraging the film's promotional impact and the development of linked tourism products.

Participants include representatives of the production company behind SILAA, three airlines, namely Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air and Sun PhuQuoc Airways, and international travel businesses specialising in the Indian market. The delegation will survey filming locations featured in the movie, as well as prominent tourist attractions and service facilities, to develop products suited to Indian visitors' preferences.

Survey destinations include Tan Hoa Tourism Village, Chuot Cave, the Tu Lan area, Blue Diamond Retreat, Commander Cave, Thien Duong Cave, Mooc Spring, Vinh Moc Tunnels, the Hien Luong – Ben Hai riverbanks and sand dunes in Nam Trach commune. The delegation will also inspect four- and five-star accommodation facilities in Dong Hoi and Dong Ha.

A conference on tourism development cooperation through Bollywood cinema will also be held in Dong Hoi ward on November 24, bringing together domestic and international participants.

In recent years, Quang Tri has served as a filming location for various domestic and international productions, including Hollywood's Kong: Skull Island, Pan, The Immortal, Legend of Quan Tien and, most recently, Bollywood's SILAA.

Through SILAA, footage showcasing the province's natural landscapes and tourist attractions is expected to reach a wide Indian audience, encouraging viewers to visit the locations featured on screen. The initiative also offers an opportunity for Quang Tri to strengthen the links between cinema, destination promotion and the development of its international tourism market./.