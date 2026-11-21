Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) on November 21 approved amendments to five laws, including the Labour Code, notably adding July 27 observed as the War Invalids and Martyrs' Day and November 24 designated as Vietnam Culture Day to the list of paid public holidays for workers.

The law amending and supplementing several articles of the Labour Code, the Law on Archives, the Law on Gender Equality, the Law on Red Cross Activities and the Law on Employment was passed during the ongoing second session of the 16th National Assembly, with 461 of the 463 deputies present voting in favour.

Before the vote, Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Tien Hai, authorised by the Prime Minister, presented a report explaining the revisions and incorporating feedback from NA deputies, saying the law aims to improve implementation mechanisms, clarify state management responsibilities and address difficulties arising during the enforcement of existing regulations.

Under the amendments to the Labour Code, regulations on labour outsourcing will be revised. Instead of requiring enterprises to obtain licences for labour outsourcing activities, the new provisions will require them to make deposits and notify competent state agencies of their operations.

Enterprises hiring outsourced workers will also be responsible for supervising outsourcing companies' fulfilment of their obligations towards employees. If an outsourcing company fails to meet its obligations, the hiring enterprise must require it to pay workers their full wages.

The amendments also cover collective bargaining, the National Wage Council, labour management, strikes and the handling of strikes that do not comply with prescribed procedures.

Regarding the Law on Archives, the revised provisions address the disposal of archival documents held by agencies and organisations that have been dissolved, declared bankrupt, ceased operations or undergone restructuring.

The amendments also adjust the categories of organisations and individuals required to submit documents to central and local state archival institutions.

Requirements for organisations and individuals providing archival services will also be revised, including provisions on their legal status as enterprises, specialised storage facilities and the professional qualifications of personnel responsible for technical and archival work.

On the Law on Gender Equality, the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the focal point assisting the Government in exercising unified state management of gender equality. The amendments clarify the responsibilities of the Government, the ministry and relevant agencies in developing policies and legislation, implementing national gender equality targets, integrating gender considerations into the drafting of legal documents, and inspecting and supervising law enforcement in this area.

According to the amendments to the Law on Red Cross Activities, the Government will exercise unified state management of Red Cross activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs will oversee the Vietnam Red Cross Society in accordance with the law on associations, while ministries and ministerial-level agencies will provide management and guidance within their assigned responsibilities.

People's Committees at all levels will be responsible for state management of Red Cross activities in their respective localities.

Meanwhile, amendments to the Law on Employment introduce regulations governing employment services provided through e-commerce platforms.

Such services must be operated by enterprises licensed to conduct employment services and comply with regulations on e-commerce and personal data protection.

Employment service enterprises will be required to notify the relevant provincial-level state management agencies of the commencement and termination of their operations. They will also be allowed to establish branches and independently set and publicly list service prices in accordance with pricing regulations.



Stronger protection for workers and measures to prevent occupational accidents





At the same session, the NA unanimously approved the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Occupational Safety and Hygiene, with all 468 deputies participating in the vote supporting the legislation.

Presenting the Government's report on the revisions, Minister Hai said the amendments followed a consistent approach of strengthening worker protection, proactively preventing occupational accidents, modernising state management and reducing business conditions.

Regarding workers' rights and accident prevention, the draft law supplements a provision granting workers the right to directly report occupational accidents to competent authorities or trade unions. It also prohibits threats, interference or obstruction aimed at preventing the reporting, provision of information or handling of occupational accidents and diseases.

Furthermore, it improves regulations on accident notification, investigation, statistics and reporting, while clarifying the responsibilities of trade unions in protecting workers.

For occupational safety and hygiene training services, the draft law replaces the mechanism of issuing certificates of eligibility with a notification-based system, accompanied by stronger post-inspection measures.

According to the minister, this change represents a shift in state management, reducing preliminary checks on business conditions and facilitating service providers and enterprises. At the same time, it places greater emphasis on actual service quality and strict penalties for violations.

The draft law also clarifies state management responsibilities among the Ministry of Home Affairs and ministries overseeing specific sectors and fields.

Social insurance fund investment to follow stricter principles





The NA also unanimously passed the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Social Insurance, introducing additional principles to ensure capital preservation, transparency and risk control in the investment of the Social Insurance Fund.

Notably, the law does not expand the groups required to participate in compulsory social insurance or supplementary pension insurance at this stage.

Presenting the Government's explanatory report, Minister Hai said the revisions incorporated opinions from NA deputies and conclusions of the NA Standing Committee.

Under the amended provisions, investment activities of the Social Insurance Fund must comply with the principles of safety, capital preservation, sustainability, efficiency and transparency.

For investments in the form of bank deposits, eligible institutions will include state-owned commercial banks; joint-stock commercial banks with state capital accounting for more than 50% of their charter capital; joint-stock commercial banks in which state capital and state-owned enterprises together hold more than 50% of charter capital; and joint-stock commercial banks in which state-owned enterprises hold more than 50% of charter capital.

The law prohibits investment of the Social Insurance Fund in commercial banks under special control.

The Government will be responsible for setting criteria and mechanisms for evaluating, selecting, monitoring and controlling risks in investment activities. It will also determine the roadmap for investment diversification, as well as the investment portfolio, structure and methods, ensuring compliance with the principles stipulated in the law.

Other revisions address procedures for receiving and paying social insurance benefits, particularly for vulnerable people living in remote and mountainous areas.

The law also introduces measures to address delayed and evaded social insurance contributions and clarifies the responsibilities of employers and social insurance agencies when delays in contributions or benefit processing affect workers' entitlements.

In addition, relevant agencies have reviewed provisions on financial support for social insurance contributions for non-specialised workers at village and residential-group levels, as well as the identification of household business owners subject to compulsory social insurance./.