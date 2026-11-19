Yunnan (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming city, Yunnan province, China, on the afternoon of November 19.

The visit formed part of the Vietnamese leader's China trip for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week and bilateral activities.

At the historical site, the Vietnamese delegation offered flowers and learned about President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Kunming through carefully preserved artefacts, photographs and historical documents that recall his time living and working there.

Alongside objects relating to his daily life, the site displays numerous photographs and documents reflecting his close ties with Chinese Party and State leaders and people, as well as records of his revolutionary activities as well as visits and working sessions in China.

The former residence, located at No. 89-91 on Hua Shan Nan street in Kunming, is where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked during his revolutionary activities in Kunming, Yunnan province. It holds a special and prominent position within the conservation area of the city's historic cultural and commercial district.

It was recognised as a provincial-level historical relic conservation site in 2019.

In 2022, the Yunnan provincial Party Committee and government undertook restoration and reopened the Ho Chi Minh Memorial House in Kunming. The site officially opened to the public free of charge on March 25, 2023.

Since then, it has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors, including numerous delegations of Vietnamese leaders, officials and citizens who have visited and laid flowers in tribute.

In the guestbook, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his deep emotion at visiting the place where President Ho Chi Minh once lived in Kunming, describing it as a site that preserves memories of an important period in his revolutionary career.

The historical relic is vivid evidence of the close and enduring ties between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and China, he noted.

The Vietnamese leader also expressed sincere gratitude to the Party, State and people of China, particularly the Yunnan Party Organisation, authorities and people, for their care, restoration and preservation of this valuable historical site./.