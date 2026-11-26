Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation plans to support around 370,000 trade union members and workers during the 2027 Lunar New Year (Tet - the Year of the Goat), according to its Vice President Phung Thai Quang.

Speaking at a recent Tet gift-giving programme for disadvantaged workers, Quang said the support aims to help workers ease financial pressures, prepare for the holiday and reunite with their families.

The assistance will focus on areas with high concentrations of workers, ensuring that those in difficulty benefit from at least one support programme.

The municipal Labour Federation plans to provide 370,000 gift packages via bank transfers, worth up to 1 million VND (38.7 USD) each. Workers facing particularly difficult circumstances, including those suffering from occupational accidents, diseases or serious illnesses, will receive up to 2 million VND.

The federation will also provide 7,500 bus, train and air tickets for workers returning to their hometowns, while Tet fairs are expected to attract more than 60,000 visits, offering essential goods at affordable prices.

Trade unions will strengthen dialogue and supervision of workers' employment, wages and entitlements, urging businesses to announce Tet bonuses and payment schedules early. Companies with sufficient resources will be encouraged to pay bonuses early or advance part of them in November and December to help workers cover expenses and travel home.

Other activities will focus on workers' health and well-being, including sightseeing tours for those staying in the city during Tet and holiday and healthcare programmes for more than 2,000 workers in hazardous environments.

Programmes such as “Tet Reunion – Grateful Spring to the Party”, “Trade Union Tet Fair – Spring 2027”, “Meaningful Tickets – Spring 2027” and trade union year-end meals will also be organised.

Quang urged trade unions to review individual cases and prioritise workers who have lost their jobs, suffered income reductions, faced delayed wage payments, contracted serious illnesses or encountered particularly difficult circumstances.

Support must be provided transparently, promptly and to the right beneficiaries. Trade unions will also encourage businesses to improve working conditions and facilitate journeys home and workers' safe return to work after Tet, he said.

The initiative is part of the trade union organisation's annual efforts to share difficulties with workers, encourage them to remain committed to their jobs and businesses, and ensure they enjoy a warm and joyful Lunar New Year./.