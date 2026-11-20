Kunming (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Yunnan province, China, on November 20.



The meeting took place as part of his working trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 and bilateral engagements in China.



Reporting on the Consulate General’s activities, Consul General Nghiem Viet Chung said traditional friendship between Vietnam and China has remained strong, while bilateral cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective. This has created favourable conditions for Vietnamese nationals in Yunnan to stabilise their lives, pursue studies and work, and contribute to relations between the two countries.



The Vietnamese community in Yunnan gathers around 400 people, mostly third- and fourth-generation descendants of railway workers, as well as approximately 850 students and researchers. They have stayed united, upheld patriotism, remained connected with the homeland, and maintained the national cultural identity.



The Consulate General has proactively fulfilled its duties and served as a bridge between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan, Chung noted, adding that it has also actively worked to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, thus protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese nationals abroad, strengthening their role in the great national solidarity bloc and mobilising their resources for national construction and defence.



Addressing the gathering, General Secretary and President Lam praised the Vietnamese community in China, particularly those in Yunnan, for maintaining solidarity, supporting one another and preserving their ties with the homeland.



He affirmed that the Party and State always consider OVs, including those in China, an inseparable part of the great national solidarity bloc and an important source of strength for national development.



Noting that this is his second visit to China this year, the leader said the trip aims to convey Vietnam’s consistent message of promoting cooperation, integration and resilience, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. It also reaffirms Vietnam’s role and responsible contributions to APEC, as well as its readiness to host the forum in 2027, while underlining the top priority given to the relations with China.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam (seventh, right, second row), his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General and representatives of the Vietnamese community in China’s Yunnan province at the meeting on November 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Regarding OV affairs, he announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will organise the fifth World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese and related events in December. He encouraged Vietnamese people in Yunnan to participate in and offer practical recommendations, stressing that the conference represents an important step to translate the Party’s guidelines and policies under Resolution No. 23 into concrete actions and strengthen consensus among the entire political system and OV communities.



General Secretary and President Lam commended the Vietnamese Embassy in China, the Consulate General in Kunming and other diplomatic representative bodies for overcoming difficulties and fulfilling their assigned tasks, particularly in political and diplomatic affairs, economic and cultural diplomacy, OV affairs, and border and territory-related work.



Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new development phase requiring breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, high-quality human resources and economic competitiveness, he called on diplomatic missions and the Vietnamese community to seriously implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, along with the Party and State’s guidelines on external relations.



He also urged diplomatic missions to strengthen research and policy advice, closely monitor developments in the host country and provide timely recommendations for domestic agencies.



The leader called on the Consulate General and the community to further nurture traditional friendship with Yunnan, promote economic and trade cooperation, expand exchanges and enhance mutual understanding, making ties between Vietnamese localities and the Chinese province increasingly substantive and effective.



He asked the Consulate General to promptly address difficulties and concerns facing Vietnamese citizens Yunnan, helping build trust and maintain stability within the community.



Encouraging OVs to further uphold solidarity, take pride in their national identity and remain attached to their homeland, General Secretary and President Lam called on them to contribute their knowledge and capabilities to national development, help realise the strategic goals set by the 14th National Party Congress and serve as a bridge of friendship between Vietnam and China.



On the occasion, the leader and his spouse presented gifts to the Consulate General and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Yunnan./.