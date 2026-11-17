Shenzhen (VNA) - Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang has called on the public security ministries of Vietnam and China to further deepen cooperation, improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, and maintain regular exchanges on strategic issues of shared concern.

The Vietnamese officer made the proposal during a meeting with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, on November 17.

The ministers noted that, under the strategic guidance of the two Parties and countries’ high-ranking leaders, Vietnam-China relations continue to be strengthened, creating favourable conditions for expanding cooperation across fields.

Within this overall relationship, security and law enforcement cooperation plays a pivotal, pioneering role in safeguarding national security, combating crime and strengthening political trust, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development in the region and the world, they stressed.

Building on the important common understandings reached by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Quang proposed further enhancing the depth and effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.

He also proposed that the two sides share information and experience in ensuring security at major political events, in preparation for the APEC 2027 Economic Leaders’ Week to be hosted by Vietnam.

Wang, for his part, called for stronger coordination in combating transnational crime and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens of both countries, and facilitating cross-border travel for tourism, investment and business, thereby supporting socio-economic development in the two countries.

On the occasion, Quang received the Great Wall Commemorative Medal presented by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security./.