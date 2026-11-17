Manila (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Philippine Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian on November 17, during which he proposed strengthening exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the outcomes of high-level visits and soon finalising an Action Plan to implement the new framework of bilateral relations.

The meeting took place as part of NA President Man's working visit to attend the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.

Regarding future cooperation, he suggested that the Vietnamese NA and the Philippine Congress enhance legislative exchanges, improve the legal framework, oversee the implementation of agreements, promote parliamentary exchanges and coordinate closely at multilateral forums such as AIPA and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

In specific areas, he called for greater cooperation in trade, investment, food security, the maritime economy, science and technology, innovation, energy, infrastructure, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. He affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to supply the Philippines with rice in a stable, reliable and long-term manner.

NA President Man also called on the Philippines to support Vietnam in successfully hosting APEC Year 2027.

He stressed that 2026 is a significant year, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the state visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from May 31 to June 1, has opened a new chapter of deeper and more substantive cooperation.

Sharing NA President Man's views, Senate President Gatchalian affirmed that the Philippines always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam. Noting the many similarities and considerable cooperation potential between the two countries, he expressed his desire to learn from Vietnam's experience in economic development and further expand cooperation in areas such as defence and security, education and tourism.

Recalling his recent visit to Vietnam, the Senate President expressed admiration for the country's socio-economic development achievements and extended special thanks to Vietnam for helping the Philippines ensure food security.

The two sides underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and upholding ASEAN's principles and stance on the East Sea issue. They also pledged to make active and responsible contributions to developing an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On this occasion, NA President Man cordially invited the Philippine Senate President to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a convenient time.

Senate President Gatchalian accepted the invitation with pleasure./.