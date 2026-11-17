Manila (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature arrived in Manila on November 17, beginning their activities at the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in the Philippines on November 17-18.



The trip is made at the invitation of Faustino “Bojie” De Guzman Dy III, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines and President of AIPA-47.



At Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Vietnamese delegation was welcomed by Julienne Baronda, Deputy Majority Leader of the Philippine House of Representatives, and Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh, among others.



AIPA-47, held under the theme “Parliaments Securing a Peaceful, Prosperous, and People-centred ASEAN,” brings together leaders of ASEAN member parliaments, parliaments of AIPA observer countries, the AIPA Secretariat, the ASEAN Secretariat, invited guests and AIPA development partners.



During the visit, NA President Man is scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at the AIPA Executive Committee Meeting, the opening ceremony of AIPA-47 and the first plenary session. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from AIPA member parliaments and partners.



National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man is welcomed by the Vietnamese community in the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

This is his first attendance at an AIPA General Assembly in his capacity as President of the 16th National Assembly for the 2026-2031 tenure.



His participation in AIPA-47 reaffirms the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in Vietnam's overall foreign affairs and the Vietnamese NA's commitment to promoting cooperation between parliament and government channels in implementing regional priorities. These efforts are expected to strengthen political trust and help maintain a peaceful, stable and favourable environment for development.



Vietnam became an AIPA member in 1995. Since then, the Vietnamese NA has actively and responsibly contributed to the organisation, working with other member parliaments to consolidate solidarity and unity, strengthen intra-bloc connectivity, realise the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, expand cooperation with external partners and uphold ASEAN's centrality in maintaining regional peace, security and stability./.