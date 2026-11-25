Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired a meeting with the Ministry of National Defence and central agencies in Hanoi on November 25 on policies to develop theories of Vietnam’s national defence policy and military art.



In his remarks outlining key areas for research into Vietnam’s defence policy and military art, the leader stressed that the defence and military policy constitutes a system of the Party’s viewpoints, guidelines, orientations and fundamental principles on national defence, the building of national defence capabilities and armed forces, and preparations for and the implementation of national defence and military struggles to firmly safeguard the Fatherland in each revolutionary period.



He underscored that researching and reviewing practical experience, as well as developing defence and military theories, are an objective requirement of the revolutionary cause in general and the task of national defence in particular.



This will ensure that the Party’s defence and military policy remains aligned with developments in the world and region and with the realities of building and safeguarding socialist Vietnam under new conditions, thereby helping illuminate the path towards national construction, development and defence.



The world is undergoing epochal changes, bringing a mix of significant opportunities, favourable conditions, difficulties and challenges, while in Vietnam, the implementation of strategic policy decisions is raising new issues and demands for national defence, including the development of Vietnam’s national defence policy and military art theory.



General Secretary and President Lam highlighted that building, defending and developing the country have been an enduring tradition of previous generations, leaving an invaluable asset in the struggle to defend and develop the nation.



He noted that supplementing and developing theories of Vietnam’s defence and military policy, military art and people’s war is a process combining inheritance and creativity. It must be rooted in fundamental principles while meeting the need to address entirely new practical challenges.



The value of theory development lies not merely in adding new concepts or arguments, but, more importantly, in enhancing the capacity to forecast developments, prevent the risk of war, effectively handle situations and maintain a peaceful and stable environment for sustainable national development, he said.



The task of the military and people is to safeguard the Fatherland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with the armed forces serving as the core force and a firm support for the country’s development, General Secretary and President Lam stressed.



At the meeting, following a report by Ministry of National Defence leaders on policies for developing theories of Vietnam’s defence policy and military art, leaders of the Party Central Committee's commissions, ministries and agencies focused their discussions on supplementing and developing theories of defence policy, military art and the people’s war to safeguard the Fatherland under new circumstances, for further research and refinement./.





VNA