Moscow (VNA) – Hanoi has proposed three key pillars of cooperation with the Duma of Russia's Moscow city, focusing on experience sharing, urban development, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, while seeking to strengthen connectivity among BRICS cities.



The proposals were put forward by Phung Thi Hong Ha, Chairwoman of the Hanoi People’s Council, at the International Municipal Forum 2026 held in Moscow on November 23–24 under the theme “Sustainable Urban Transformation: Responding to Global Challenges”. She led a Hanoi delegation to attend key activities of the forum.



During her remarks at a panel discussion of the forum, Ha highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia, as well as the close and trusted cooperation between their capitals.



Building on the momentum generated by the official visit to Vietnam by Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on November 11–13, Ha underscored the important role of people-elected bodies in policymaking, resource allocation and supervision of policy enforcement to ensure that decisions serve the people's interests.



In line with the Hanoi Master Plan and special mechanisms under the 2026 Capital Law, she suggested the Hanoi People’s Council and the Moscow City Duma increase experience-sharing in institutional perfection, smart urban governance and digital transformation, particularly in power decentralisation, budget management and policy implementation oversight.



They should also step up exchanging experience in applying digital technologies, AI and big data to build modern and people-centred governance, she said.



Hanoi also hopes to learn from Moscow’s experience in green and sustainable urban development, especially public transport, urban railways linked to spatial planning, green spaces, clean energy, emissions reduction and heritage preservation, Ha stressed.



Cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges should also be expanded, building on the success of the Hanoi Cultural Days in Moscow held in May 2026, she went on, adding that the two sides should enhance links among their educational and research institutions, along with young people, while promoting the role of the Vietnamese community in Moscow and the Russians in Hanoi as bridges of friendship.



Beyond bilateral cooperation, Ha affirmed that Hanoi, as the capital of a BRICS partner country, stands ready to actively participate in the Parliamentary Movement of the BRICS Capitals, share experience and work with Moscow to advance practical initiatives for sustainable urban development.



Talking to the Russian media on the sidelines of the forum, the official said Hanoi and Moscow hold considerable potential and complementary advantages to expand tourism cooperation, promote people-to-people exchanges and showcase their cultural identities and tourist attractions.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ha also stressed Hanoi’s wish that BRICS capitals will share experience in developing mechanisms and policies on power decentralisation, capital mobilisation, resource allocation and implementation supervision.



She called for stronger application of digital technologies and improved accountability to build modern, transparent, efficient and people-centred urban governance.



The forum was jointly organised by the Russian Government, the country's Ministry of Economic Development, the All-Russian Association for the Development of Local Self-Government, the Moscow administration and the Roscongress Foundation.



Its agenda covered five major areas, including the economy and innovation, sustainable urban development, international relations, human resources and youth initiatives./.

VNA