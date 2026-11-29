Gia Lai (VNA) – The APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM), the first official event of APEC Vietnam 2027, is scheduled to take place in Quy Nhon ward, the central province of Gia Lai, from December 7 to 9.



Information about the event was released at a press conference held by the Gia Lai People’s Committee on November 27.



Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich affirmed that hosting the 2027 APEC ISOM presents a great opportunity for Gia Lai to introduce Vietnam, its people, and its culture to the world while driving local socio-economic growth.



The 2027 APEC ISOM will bring together senior officials from the 21 APEC member economies, representatives of the international APEC Secretariat, international organisations, experts, and domestic and foreign business communities. The symposium on APEC 2027 priorities alone is expected to draw between 350 and 400 participants.



On the sidelines of the meeting, Gia Lai will host various cultural, tourism, trade, and investment promotion activities, including the closing ceremony of the Visit Vietnam Year – Gia Lai 2026 and an investment, trade, and tourism promotion conference.



Lich noted that alongside the meeting’s agenda, the province is stepping up communications highlighting the significance of APEC Year 2027, Vietnam’s role, and Gia Lai’s vision to position itself as a green, sustainable, and internationally integrated destination for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, trade, and investment.



Simultaneously, Gia Lai is intensifying inspections of food safety, water quality, and hygiene standards at catering establishments, event venues and accommodations to safeguard the health of domestic and international participants in the 2027 APEC ISOM.



Lich said preparations focus on three core priorities, namely ensuring medical and emergency response capacity, controlling food safety across the entire supply chain, and proactively preventing potential disease outbreaks and managing other risks.



For a major international diplomatic event like the 2027 APEC ISOM, Gia Lai views healthcare and food safety not merely as logistical duties, but as a reflection of its organisational capability, professionalism, sense of responsibility, and credibility towards international partners, she emphasised.



The province hopes every delegate visiting Quy Nhon will not only experience the beauty, cultural identity, and hospitality of this land, but also feel completely assured of their health, service quality, and safety throughout their stay, the official added./.

VNA