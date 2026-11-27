Singapore (VNA) – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Quang on November 26 held a hybrid meeting with foreign experts on how to build and run a specialised court for the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC), as part of his working trip to Singapore.

Fracis Xavier, senior lawyer at Rajah & Tann LLP, and a group of experienced foreign experts on specialised courts at international financial centres welcomed the Vietnamese delegation.

The discussions covered the establishment and operation of the VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, preparations for the specialised court, litigation procedures, judicial independence, the court’s relationship with arbitration, court proceedings, applicable procedural rules, the code of conduct, rules for an advisory council, the support apparatus, and pay and remuneration for judges and staff.

Quang applauded the experts’ input and invited them to an international workshop on the same topic slated for January 2027 in Hanoi. He also asked them to help shape the event’s agenda and present papers.

The Chief Justice also met Supreme People’s Court interns working at the Singapore International Commercial Court the same day. After hearing a report on their study results, he set directions and encouraged them to keep pushing through their internship in Singapore.

On November 27, the delegation attended a ceremony marking 200 years of Singapore’s court system at the Supreme Court of Singapore./.