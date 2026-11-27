Hanoi (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse are scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam on November 27–28 at the invitation of PM Le Minh Hung to attend the 12th Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



It is Saleumxay’s first official visit to Vietnam and his first overseas trip since Laos’ 10th National Assembly approved him as PM in October 2026. Choosing Vietnam as the first bilateral destination continues to affirm Vietnam’s status as the top priority in Laos’ foreign policy and extends the two Parties’ and States’ tradition of close, loyal relations across leadership generations.



Great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, strategic cohesion moving into deeper ground



Vietnam and Laos share a border, Truong Son Moutain Range and the Mekong River. Their traditional ties were founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong and have been cultivated by successive generations of leaders and peoples, becoming an invaluable asset and a shared development principle for both nations.



The two countries established diplomatic ties on September 5, 1962. On July 18, 1977, they signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, affirming special solidarity and mutual support in building and defending independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Over the past 49 years, the treaty has served as a key political and legal foundation for stronger ties and supported each country’s national construction and safeguarding.



The relationship was elevated to “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation” in February 2019, a historic milestone that created a new breakthrough in bilateral relations.



During General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Laos, during which he attended Laos’ 50th National Day anniversary and the two Parties’ high-level meeting on December 1–2, 2025, high-ranking leaders of the two countries agreed to add “strategic cohesion” to the framework, elevating ties to “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”. The new content positions Vietnam–Laos relations for a new environment, reflecting a shared vision, intertwined strategic interests and a long-term commitment to sustainable development, self-reliance and common prosperity.



The two sides have maintained all-level exchanges in multiple forms and held many important external activities between the two Parties and States. In 2025, General Secretary and President To Lam and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith met six times, extensively and substantively discussing core issues to deepen Party-to-Party and State-to-State ties.



In the first 10 months of 2026, the two sides exchanged more than 120 delegations, including 17 high-ranking ones. The standout visits were Thongloun’s state visit to Vietnam on January 26–27, 2026, and the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Laos on February 5, 2026. Both came after the CPV and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party successfully held their respective congresses.



The fact that each side’s top leader chose the other country for the first overseas visit underscores the fraternal closeness, the consistency of both countries' foreign policies and the priority each gives to the other in cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



Through those visits, the two countries’ leaders set directions for the next phase, including more sharing of information and experience in following each Party’s new congress resolution and building socio-economic development plans for 2026–2030.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith meet in Vientiane on October 8, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Alongside political – diplomatic ties, economic, trade and investment cooperation has produced positive results and is becoming one of the key pillars of the relationship.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said economic-trade ties are changing in mindset and method, from traditional cooperation to long-term development linkage, and from tapping each country’s separate potential to leveraging complementary strengths, promoting connectivity and intertwining interests of the two economies. That shift is also central to translating “strategic cohesion” into reality.



Bilateral trade hit 3 billion USD in 2025 and more than 1.88 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026. The two countries are targeting 5 billion USD and then 10 billion USD in the coming years. Trade collaboration is being prioritised and pushed toward “strategic cohesion”, with emphasis on linking transport, energy, telecoms and logistics infrastructure and connecting the two economies.



As of August 2026, Vietnam remained a leading foreign investor in Laos with 301 projects and more than 7 billion USD in registered capital, ranking second among investors in Laos. During January–August, Vietnam added 21 new projects worth nearly 700 million USD, four times the 2025 level.



Many projects are contributing to Laos’ socio-economic development, job creation, income improvement and budget revenue, especially in telecoms, banking, energy, mining, rubber and food processing. Both sides are looking to better tap potential, particularly in infrastructure, energy, trade and investment connectivity.



National defence – security ties have continued to expand and remain a key pillar, helping maintain political stability, national defence –security, as well as social safety and order in each country.



Joint work in education – training, culture, people-to-people exchanges and tourism has also recorded encouraging results. The two sides have rolled out cultural projects effectively, including the launch of the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane on schedule, in December 2025. They also jointly proposed that UNESCO recognise Hin Nam No National Park of Laos as a world natural heritage, together with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park of Vietnam as the region’s first transboundary heritage, in July 2025.



The two sides are actively embarking on a project to improve the quality and effectiveness of Vietnam–Laos cooperation in education and workforce training for 2021–2030, along with the training cooperation protocol for 2022–2027. In 2025, Vietnam granted 1,160 scholarships to Laos and an additional 25 at Laos’ request while Laos offered 60 scholarships to Vietnam.



Localities, especially border provinces, have regularly held exchange activities to raise mutual understanding between their people.



At regional and international forums, Vietnam and Laos have worked closely and supported each other, especially in ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional mechanisms.



Creating momentum for Vietnam–Laos strategic cohesion



The official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 11th ACMECS Summit and 12th CLMV Summit by the Lao PM and his spouse is an diplomatic event of particular importance for bilateral ties and Mekong sub-regional cooperation.



The visit comes as the two countries are actively implementing their Party Congress resolutions, socio-economic development goals and plans for the new period. It immediately follows Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos in October 2026, showing the high priority each side places on the other.



In 2027, the two countries will mark 65 years of diplomatic ties on September 5 and 50 years since the signing of their Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation on July 18.



This time's visit is expected to create strong political momentum, consolidate political trust, strengthen strategic exchanges and turn high-level agreements into practical cooperation schemes and projects that deliver concrete benefits to citizens and businesses in both countries.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said the visit inherits the special relationship cultivated by generations of leaders and people and demonstrates the two Parties’ and States’ political determination to accompany, support and complement each other for the benefit of their peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh said the visit gives leaders of both sides an occasion to fully assess cooperative ties in recent years, especially the implementation of agreements and issues agreed upon by leaders of the two Parties and States. On that basis, the two sides will set future cooperation directions to continue cultivating Vietnam–Laos ties toward deeper, more substantive and effective development that meets the practical interests of both countries’ States and peoples./.