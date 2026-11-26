Seoul (VNA) – Politburo Member and Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi led a delegation on an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 26 - 28 at the invitation of the Korean Government.

Nghi, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, met with Chair of the Democratic Party of Korea's Policy Committee Kwon Chil-seung and Chairperson of the Policy Committee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) Lim Lee-jai in Seoul on November 26. The delegation also worked with Vice President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Do Young-ah and Chairman of the Korea Federation of SMEs (KBIZ)’s Committee of External Cooperation Pyeon Mu-yeol.

Nghi praised the RoK’s great and comprehensive achievements and the role of its political parties in policy and development planning. He briefed the Korean side on the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, adding that Vietnam always values cooperation with the RoK and wants a deeper Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both sides cited regular high-level exchanges and top-tier economic, trade, investment and sci-tech ties, close coordination in global and regional issues and strong people-to-people links, with 380,000 Vietnamese in the RoK, more than 250,000 Koreans in Vietnam and tens of thousands of multicultural Vietnamese-Korean families.

Kwon hailed Vietnam as a close and friendly country and wished for more exchanges and experience sharing with CPV agencies, including the guest’s commission.

Meanwhile, Lim backed regular exchange channels and sharing of experience in policy making to deepen collaboration.

Officials at the meeting between the CPV delegation and PPP leaders (Photo: VNA)

Nghi said Vietnam wants good relations with both parties and asked their leaders to support the delivery of signed commitments, protect Vietnamese citizens’ rights in the RoK and maintain mutual support at multilateral and regional forums, including Vietnam’s bid to host the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028.

At the working session with KOICA, the Vietnamese official cited 34 projects and 55.72 million USD in 2026 grants and their practical contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

KOICA Vice President Do said the RoK has provided 650 million USD in non-refundable aid since KOICA Vietnam opened in 1991, including 400 projects, 5,000 trainees invited to study in the RoK and 7,000 volunteers coming to Vietnam. They signed the phase 2 document for the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST), worth 30 million USD.

At KBIZ, both sides agreed to share policy experience in SME and cooperative ecosystems, study and spread modern cooperative models in Vietnam, link value chains and markets through KBIZ, improve corporate governance, digital transformation, infrastructure and market development and encourage more Korean investment in Vietnam.

The same day, Nghi and the delegation also met with the Vietnamese Embassy's staff in the RoK./.