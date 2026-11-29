Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has told Vietnam’s environmental crime police to stop treating case handling as the main output and shift to prevention, risk management and resilience, with the goal of no new environmental violations.

Speaking at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 29 staged by the Ministry of Public Security to mark the 20th anniversary of the traditional day of the Environmental Crime Prevention and Control Police Force, General Secretary and President Lam said establishing the force in 2006 was a correct, timely call and showed the Party and State’s far-sighted vision to enforce environmental, natural resource, food safety and public health laws.

He congratulated and praised its effective contributions over two decades, adding that the 14th National Party Congress for the first time put environmental protection at the core of development, alongside economic and social growth, a higher bar for the new era.

The top leader called for better situation awareness, data links with relevant agencies, early risk detection and forecasting, and response scenarios, with prevention and root-cause handling as the force’s operating rule.

The force should advise on clearing conditions behind environmental crime, refine laws and policies, and embed environmental protection in national strategy, local development models, plans, projects and socio-economic strategies, he said.

The General Secretary and President noted that enforcement should not only prevent and punish but also enable development, turn environmental protection into a new economic mean and create a safe ecosystem for research, innovation, startup, technology and digital infrastructure.

According to the leader, biodiversity law enforcement should pair with ecosystem restoration and greener landscapes to draw tourism and services. Anti-crime in natural resources should secure sustainable supplies and raw material autonomy, while food safety work should protect public health and lift the value and credibility of Vietnamese farm, aquatic and food products in global supply chains. The force must help deliver the “two-digit” growth target and long-term sustainability goals.

He ordered a crackdown on environmental crime, especially food safety, without forbidden zones and exceptions.

On transnational crime and international cooperation, it should propose and join initiatives early, aim to lead on selected issues within Vietnam’s ability, especially Mekong sub-region matters, and deliver concrete results for the country’s upgraded comprehensive foreign policy, he said.

General Secretary and President Lam set a target to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern environmental crime police force by 2030, with qualified officers trained across environment, resources, food safety, law and technology.

At the ceremony, the General Secretary and President awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order to the Department of Environmental Crime Prevention and Control Police and honoured its outstanding staff with the same decoration.

Maj. Gen. Than Van Hai, the department’s director, said the force has detected more than 318,000 environmental, resource and food safety violations over the past two decades. It has also initiated or proposed proceedings in nearly 6,000 cases with more than 8,800 defendants, and imposed a total administrative fine of nearly 3 trillion VND (more than 116 million USD) in over 259,000 cases./.