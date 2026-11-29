See more
Vietnamese PM proposes three key priorities for ACMECS cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit in Hanoi on November 28, proposing three strategic priorities to strengthen cooperation among the five Mekong countries.
Vietnam, Cambodia to further enhance bilateral cooperation mechanisms
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet met in Hanoi on November 28 morning, agreeing to improve the efficiency of bilateral cooperation mechanisms to ensure increasingly substantive and effective relations between their countries.
PM Le Minh Hung proposes guiding principles for CLMV cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has proposed five guiding principles for Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) cooperation, emphasising stronger connectivity, closer economic integration and effective resource mobilisation.
Mekong cooperation: How international experts see Vietnam's role
With the CLMV and ACMECS summits taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam's role in fostering closer ties among Mekong countries is in focus. Two international experts have discussed the significance of these cooperation mechanisms, emerging regional priorities and how Vietnam can help translate shared commitments into concrete benefits for the subregion.
PM Le Minh Hung welcomes leaders to 12th CLMV Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on November 28 afternoon.
Lang Son turns traditional specialities into drivers of economic growth
From braised pork to salted chicken, Lang Son's traditional specialities are gaining wider markets as local producers modernise processing, strengthen branding and expand distribution, creating new economic opportunities while preserving culinary heritage.
Co Tu people turn traditional crafts into tourism livelihoods
The Co Tu ethnic community in Ta Lang – Gian Bi, Da Nang city, is preserving traditional crafts and customs while drawing on its cultural heritage to develop community-based tourism. This helps keep traditions alive and share them more widely, while creating jobs and improving local incomes.
Lao, Myanmar, Cambodian leaders arrive in Vietnam for regional cooperation summits
Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, arrived in Hanoi on November 27 to attend the 12th Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) Cooperation Summit and the Ayeyawady–Chao Phraya–Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit from November 27 to 28.
Vietnam eyes stronger regional economic ties through APEC 2027
Vietnam’s role as host of APEC 2027 has drawn attention and positive assessments from international media and experts. It is seen as an opportunity for Vietnam to further affirm its role in multilateral cooperation, strengthen links among economies and advance cooperation in new areas across the Asia-Pacific.
Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted an official welcome ceremony for Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on November 27 afternoon.
Quang Ninh aims to welcome over six million international visitors
With its spectacular landscapes and increasingly diverse tourism offerings, Quang Ninh is stepping up efforts to attract visitors during the autumn and winter seasons and introducing new travel experiences. The province aims to welcome more than 23 million visitors in 2026, including over six million international arrivals.
Vietnam – Japan lacquer art: From exchange to innovation
The Vietnam - Japan Lacquer Art Journey project brings artists and artisans from both countries together to exchange ideas and techniques. From hands-on experiences in Wajima, Japan, to an exhibition at the Hanoi Festival of Creative Design 2026, the project explores new ways to preserve and promote traditional crafts.
Vietnam's top leader highlights importance of cooperation with Russia’s Saint Petersburg
Cooperation with Saint Petersburg holds an important position in the overall relationship between Vietnam and Russia as the city is not only a major economic, scientific and cultural centre but also has deep historical and emotional ties with Vietnam and is a leading Russian locality in cooperation with Vietnamese counterparts, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 26 while receiving Saint Petersburg Governor Aleksander Beglov, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from November 23 to 27.
Vietnam urges US to objectively assess its trade-related efforts, achievements
Vietnam calls on the US to make an objective and balanced assessment of its efforts and achievements in addressing US concerns, following a proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative to impose additional import tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 26 while answering a reporter's question about reports that the US is planning to impose new import tariffs on 16 economies, including Vietnam.
PM stresses importance of cooperation with CPTPP members and EU
Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperative relations with members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said on November 26.
PM urges new resolution to pool resources for double-digit growth
Vietnam’s replacement for Resolution 39 must set out task-and-solution packages to pool and deploy all economic resources efficiently, targeting double-digit growth and a revamp of the national growth model, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told a meeting in Hanoi on November 26.
Top leader chairs second National Defence and Security Council meeting
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Commander-in-Chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2026-2031 term in Hanoi on November 26.
Vietnam contributes to translating commitments into concrete cooperation programmes
Ahead of the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit (CLMV-12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS-11), scheduled to take place in Vietnam from November 27–28, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Cambodia interviewed Uch Leang, Acting Director of the Department of Asia, Africa and Middle East Studies at the Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of International Relations.
Vietnam, Bhutan seek stronger, more substantive ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for Vietnam and Bhutan to take their friendship and cooperation into a stronger and more substantive phase, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge for Bhutan to expand ties with ASEAN member states.
Vietnam's railways turn journeys into travel experiences
Vietnam’s railway sector has recently introduced more tourism-focused passenger services, from heritage journeys to high-quality trains. Beyond connecting destinations, these journeys invite passengers to discover the landscapes, cultures and distinctive character of different regions.