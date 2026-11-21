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Welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the morning of November 21.
Muong Ang moves towards sustainable coffee value chain
With more than 2,100 hectares under cultivation, Muong Ang is home to the largest concentrated coffee-growing area in Dien Bien province. To increase the value of this key agricultural product, the locality is attracting investment in deep processing while promoting links between businesses and coffee growers, gradually building a sustainable production and consumption chain.
Make-in-Vietnam products shine at Malaysia tech expo
The Smart Nation Expo 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 17-19, brought together more than 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across the region. Vietnamese technology enterprises made a strong impression with their active participation, showcasing the capabilities of “Make in Vietnam” digital products and expanding their international cooperation networks.
"Red study tour" programme brings Vietnamese, Chinese youth closer together
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with young Vietnamese and Chinese participants in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Yunnan province on November 20.
APEC 2027: Shaping new era of resilience and prosperity together
With a theme centred on creating a new era of resilience, innovation and shared prosperity, Vietnam aims to make APEC 2027 a year that builds on past achievements while charting new directions for cooperation to meet the region’s evolving development needs.
Educators’ vital role highlighted on Vietnamese Teachers’ Day
For generations, Vietnamese students have carried cherished memories of their teachers, who patiently guided them through their first lessons and helped prepare them for life's challenges.
Top leader visits Ho Chi Minh relic site, meets Yunnan Party chief in China
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited the former residence of President Ho Chi Minh in Kunming city, Yunnan province, China, on the afternoon of November 19. He also received Secretary of the Communist Party of China Committee of Yunnan province Mo Gaoyi in Kunming city on the same day.
Vietnamese leader proposes three priorities to strengthen APEC
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on November 19.
Dien Bien youth carry ethnic cultural heritage forward
From school clubs to community performances, young people in Dien Bien are finding creative ways to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of ethnic groups, helping traditional dances, songs and values reach wider audiences.
Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean, Papua New Guinean PMs in Shenzhen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19, respectively.
Sea of clouds highlights Muong Ang's tourism potential
Every year from October to December, a sea of clouds blankets Tang Quai pass and the Muong Ang valley in Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, attracting thousands of visitors. Making use of this natural attraction and its more than 2,100 hectares of coffee plantations, the locality is developing agro-ecological tourism to create sustainable livelihoods.
Vietnamese leader calls on APEC businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on APEC businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam in strategic sectors, build long-term partnerships, and share knowledge and technology.
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN parliamentary cooperation at AIPA-47
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man attended the opening ceremony of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines, on November 18.
Vietnamese leader meets Hong Kong, Guangdong leaders in China
On November 18, during his attendance at APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 and working visit to China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu in Shenzhen, affirming Vietnam's consistent support for the "One Country, Two Systems" policy and its encouragement of cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Hong Kong.
Vietnamese leader meets Mexican, Peruvian Presidents in China
Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with traditional friends in Latin America, including Mexico, its largest trading partner in the Western Hemisphere, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on November 18.
Vietnam, Denmark mark 55 years of diplomatic ties with new comprehensive strategic partnership
2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Denmark. The two countries’ agreement to upgrade ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Denmark in October 2026 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. On this occasion, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) interviewed Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen about the key milestones in the 55-year relations and prospects for future cooperation.
Vietnam strengthens bridge-building role in APEC
From an active member, Vietnam is gradually emerging as a bridge-builder and proactive initiator of cooperation proposals within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. This assessment was made by Professor Zhao Weihua, Director of the Centre for China’s Relations with its Neighbouring Countries at Fudan University, China, in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Vietnam-EFTA trade deal opens new economic cooperation opportunities
The Vietnam-European Free Trade Association Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) marks a new milestone in economic and trade relations between Vietnam and the four EFTA members - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.
Vietnam, Philippines eye stronger parliamentary cooperation
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian on November 17, during which he proposed strengthening exchanges at all levels, effectively implementing the outcomes of high-level visits and soon finalising an Action Plan to implement the new framework of bilateral relations.
Vietnam seeks science, technology cooperation with China’s Greater Bay Area
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and addressed a Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17, calling for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science and technology and human resource development.