Vientiane (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Laos held the Vietnamese Cultural and Culinary Day 2026 in Vientiane on November 19, bringing together 800 guests to celebrate cultural ties and the special friendship between the two countries.



The event provided a valuable opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Laos to showcase their national cultural identity, foster community solidarity, and share Vietnam's rich cultural heritage with Lao and international friends. Among the distinguished guests were Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Politburo Member and Head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training, and Sounthone Xayachack, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, Vice President of the Lao National Assembly and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association, along with other Lao leaders, diplomats and representatives of international organisations.



Before the ceremony, incumbent and former Lao leaders paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial room in the embassy compound and visited a photo exhibition featuring the beauty of Vietnam and its people. Guests also explored displays showcasing Vietnamese cuisine and cultural traditions from the country's three regions.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam congratulated Laos on its 51st National Day and affirmed that culture plays an important role in deepening the special Vietnam-Laos relationship.



He said the event went beyond introducing Vietnamese cuisine, serving as a bridge to bring Vietnam’s people, culture and national image closer to Lao and international friends, while promoting mutual understanding and friendship.



Recalling President Ho Chi Minh's teaching that “culture lights the way for the nation”, the ambassador highlighted the growing role of cultural diplomacy in enhancing national soft power and strengthening international friendship.



He noted that the cultural similarities and distinctive features of Vietnamese and Lao cuisine reflect the close bonds between the two countries' people. Building on the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries, he stressed the importance of passing this legacy on to future generations.



Looking towards the Vietnam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2027, the embassy will continue working with partners to promote exchanges among ministries, localities and young people, as well as language learning and cultural heritage promotion./.

VNA