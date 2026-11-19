Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will organise a series of cultural activities from November 21-24 to mark Vietnam Culture Day 2026, featuring art performances, heritage parades, exhibitions and traditional cultural experiences.

According to the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the activities will take place around Hoan Kiem Lake and at several locations across the capital city, aiming to honour national cultural values and promote community participation in heritage preservation.

2026 marks the first year Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) is being observed, affirming culture’s role as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous strength and a driving force for the country’s sustainable development.

According to Pham Xuan Tai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event reflects Hanoi's responsibility as a capital with a thousand-year history and a major cultural centre of the country. Through the programme, the city aims to promote heritage values and create opportunities for residents and visitors to experience and engage in cultural practices and creativity.

The highlight will be an opening ceremony combining a heritage parade and art performances, scheduled for 7:30 am on November 21 at the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument. The programme is expected to be broadcast live on H1 channel of Hanoi Radio and Television.

The programme will feature a large-scale drum performance, followed by a three-chapter art show and heritage parade tracing the history and development of Thang Long-Hanoi and its cultural identity.

The parade will showcase traditional beliefs, folk arts and craft products through the participation of local artisans and communities, highlighting their role in preserving and promoting cultural heritage and values.

During the four-day event, various performance, exhibition and cultural experience spaces will be set up around Hoan Kiem Lake. Three stages at the Cam Tu Monument, Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square and the Trang Tien Plaza-Hang Khay intersection will host traditional and contemporary art performances. The city's art units, including Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre and Hanoi Drama Theatre, will perform and interact with audiences.

The programme will also feature five themed spaces showcasing traditional craft villages and craft streets, Hanoi's cultural development through different periods, and art exhibitions incorporating digital technology.

At the eastern square of Hoan Kiem Lake, visitors can learn about traditional craft processes, meet artisans and experience handicraft products. Exhibitions using digital technology, virtual reality and augmented reality will offer new ways to explore heritage, particularly for young people.

Communes and wards will also organise cultural and sports performances, heritage and craft village showcases, food activities and folk games in residential areas and community venues, in response to Vietnam Culture Day and the Great National Unity Festival.

Tai said the department is working with relevant agencies and localities to finalise programmes and prepare venues, technical facilities, security, traffic arrangements and environmental sanitation for the events./.