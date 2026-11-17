Hanoi (VNA) – The Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 16 that a film week celebrating the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 will take place nationwide from November 18 to 24, featuring free screenings at cinemas and mobile screenings for the public.

The event was organised by the Cinema Department in coordination with the National Cinema Centre, the departments of culture, sports and tourism of provinces and cities, local cinema units, film production and distribution companies, and cinema operators.

Free screenings at cinema chains nationwide will run from November 22 to 24. They will showcase four feature films, namely “Chuyen tinh Khau Vai” (Love Story in Khau Vai Market), “Nghi he so nghi huu” (Zero Meets Hero), “Bau vat troi cho” (A Gift From Heaven) and “Quy tu vuot giau” (Good Boy Gone Best).

Two documentaries, “Dang dung Viet Nam” (Vietnam’s Stature) and “Lang xay dao” (The village that builds islands), and two animated films, “Nguoi thay cua muon doi” (The Teacher of All Generations) and “Phat Hoang” (Emperor Monk), will also be screened.

According to the department, cinemas nationwide will announce screening schedules and provide instructions on how members of the public can collect free tickets at their box offices.

Meanwhile, the mobile film screening programme will run from November 18 to 24, with localities organising screenings in conjunction with the National Great Solidarity Festival in residential areas. Priority will be given to remote and mountainous areas, border regions, islands, ethnic minority-inhabited areas and places without cinemas.

Local organisers will select films and arrange screening schedules suited to each location.

The mobile screenings will include the feature film “Thanh am vuot dai duong” (Sounds Across the Ocean); documentaries “Lang xay dao”, “Dang dung Viet Nam”, "Tam tinh cua gom" (The Story of Ceramics), "Nghe – Linh vat cua nguoi Viet" (Nghe – A Spiritual Symbol of the Vietnamese People), "Hanh trinh ao dai Viet" (The Journey of Vietnamese Ao Dai), "Chau Van – Am huong linh thieng" (Chau Van – Sacred Melodies) and "Nghin nam son ta – Tram nam son mai" (A Thousand Years of Vietnamese Lacquer, a Century of Lacquer Art).

The animation category will feature “Phat Hoang”, “Nguoi thay cua muon doi”, “Lien ket” (Connection), “Su tich cay Neu ngay Tet” (The Legend of the New Year Pole), “Poocbaga”, “Hang xom lang gieng” (Neighbours), “Ngon lua vinh cuu” (Eternal Flame”, “Tieng cong Nui Nua” (The Drum Sounds of Nua Mountain”, “Su tich hoa trang nguyen” (The Legend of the Poinsettia Flower) and “Ngon den am ap” (A Warm Light).

The opening ceremony of the film week is scheduled for the evening of November 22 at the National Cinema Centre, No. 87 Lang Ha street, O Cho Dua ward, Hanoi.

“Love Story in Khau Vai Market”, produced by Feature Film Studio No. 1 JSC, has been selected for the opening-night screening./.