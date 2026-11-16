Vietnamese products promoted at international food fair in Bulgaria

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria showcased Vietnamese food and beverage products at the Interfood & Drink international fair, held at the Inter Expo Centre in Sofia from November 11-14, for the second consecutive year.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet attended the official opening ceremony on November 12.

The embassy, in coordination with the Vietnam Trade Office in Bulgaria, set up two booths featuring coffee, tea, fruit juices, traditional confectionery and natural health supplements. The displays aimed to introduce Vietnamese products to visitors, importers and distributors, while helping Vietnamese businesses seek partners and expand into the Bulgarian and European markets.

During the fair, Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Christo Polendakov and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Krum Nedelkov visited the Vietnamese booths. They praised the diversity of the products and their role in promoting Vietnamese goods to Bulgarian importers and distributors.

The 25th edition of Interfood & Drink was held alongside four specialised exhibitions covering meat and meat processing, dairy products, bakery production, and wine and alcoholic beverages. According to the organiser, Inter Expo Centre, the event brought together more than 560 exhibitors from 21 countries, showcasing over 900 brands across five exhibition halls.

Exhibits included food ingredients, finished food and beverage products, packaging, processing machinery and equipment. Technology companies also presented software, robotics and automation solutions for food production. The event featured an organic product zone, a specialty coffee area, product demonstrations and tasting sessions.

An online B2B matchmaking platform enabled businesses to arrange meetings with potential partners. The fair also provided opportunities for food and beverage companies to discuss product ranges, packaging requirements and distribution channels with importers and distributors.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister Nedelkov said Bulgaria's food processing industry comprises around 6,000 businesses and employs nearly 90,000 people. He noted that the country is working on amendments to clarify food labelling and origin information requirements, helping consumers make informed choices. Under general European Union rules, food origin must be indicated where its omission could mislead consumers.

The Vietnamese embassy's participation for the second consecutive year forms part of its trade promotion efforts, together with the Vietnam Trade Office in Bulgaria. The initiative aims to introduce Vietnamese food and beverage products to international markets, establish business connections and explore opportunities to bring Vietnamese goods into distribution networks in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe.

It also represents a practical step towards advancing economic and trade cooperation under the Vietnam-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership./.