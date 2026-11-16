Vietnamese bamboo circus captivates audiences at Asia+ Festival in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (VNA) - Vietnam’s acclaimed bamboo circus production “Teh Dar” made an impressive debut at Tuen Mun Town Hall in Hong Kong (China) on the evening of November 14, as part of the 4th Asia+ Festival and the 6th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival.



The performance, staged by Vietnamese arts company Lune Production, follows the success of its Europe tour. International media have likened the company to Canada’s world-renowned Cirque du Soleil for its distinctive blend of circus, music, dance and theatre. The New York Times once described “Teh Dar” as a hypnotic, daring spectacle that fuses Central Highlands lore with world-class circus and acrobatic and tribal dance



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) Le Duc Hanh praised the director, performers and producer, while thanking the festival organisers for introducing high-quality Vietnamese artistic productions to local and international audiences.



Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) Le Duc Hanh (centre) poses for a group photo with artists of the Teh Dar bamboo circus troupe after their performance in Hong Kong (Photo: VNA)

She said that while pianist Dang Thai Son captivated Hong Kong audiences in 2025, “Teh Dar” offered a completely different artistic experience this year. The performance received an enthusiastic response from audiences of all ages, including young people and children.

Through the production, audiences were introduced to distinctive cultural practices of the K’Ho ethnic group in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, including traditional rice wine drinking and seed sowing rituals.



Hanh affirmed that cultural and people-to-people diplomacy remain key priorities of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong, which regularly organises and supports cultural exchange programmes in music, fashion, literature and cinema to strengthen mutual understanding between Vietnamese and Hong Kong communities. It also plans to promote Vietnamese cuisine, particularly traditional pho (noodles), during the festival’s official opening on November 22, in response to Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).



“Teh Dar”, meaning “going in circles” in the language of the K’Ho people, symbolises the eternal cycle of life. The performance features a live ensemble playing more than 20 traditional instruments, including gongs, elephant drums, T’rung xylophones and buffalo-horn instruments. Its musical arrangements bring to life the cultural space of gong culture in the Central Highlands, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



Following its opening performance on November 14, “Teh Dar” staged a second show on the afternoon of November 15 at the same venue.



Held annually from September to November by Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Asia+ Festival features this year’s theme “Traditions Recast”. The event brings together artists from more than 30 countries and territories for over 100 performances, celebrating Asia’s cultural heritage and that of countries along the Belt and Road Initiative./.