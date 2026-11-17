Vietnam to bring outstanding artworks, national treasures, rare antiques held overseas back home

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has signed a decision approving a scheme to bring outstanding artworks and cultural heritage items of Vietnamese origin that meet the criteria for national treasures or are valuable rare antiques from overseas back to Vietnam.



Decision No. 2196/QD-TTg clarifies that the scheme aims to establish a comprehensive framework of mechanisms, policies and measures for identifying and verifying the origins of such items, compiling dossiers, conducting advocacy and negotiations, and purchasing, receiving donations or transfers, or using other lawful means to bring them back to the country.



The scheme is designed to comply with the 2024 Law on Cultural Heritage, the 1970 UNESCO Convention and other international treaties to which Vietnam is a party. It will contribute to safeguarding cultural sovereignty, restoring historical memory and enriching and completing national collections.



During the 2026-2030 period, the scheme aims to complete the identification process and compile a list of outstanding Vietnamese artworks and cultural heritage items held overseas that meet the above-said criteria. It will also develop and issue professional guidelines and procedures for bringing such items back to Vietnam, ensuring consistent implementation nationwide.



All items returned to Vietnam will be registered, inventoried, managed, preserved and promoted in accordance with the law. Preservation and display measures will be tailored to the nature, value and condition of each item. All collected dossiers will be digitised and integrated into the National Cultural Heritage Database.



The scheme also seeks to strengthen international cooperation in preventing and combating the illicit trade in cultural heritage, sharing information, tracing the origins of artefacts and promoting their restitution and return to Vietnam. At least 50 training places will be provided for specialised personnel in appraisal, negotiation and international law.



During the 2031-2035 period, the scheme aims to process at least 50 dossiers concerning items in Groups A, B and C, and bring at least 30 items back to Vietnam. The list and database will be maintained and updated, while at least 60 specialised personnel will receive training, laying the groundwork for the gradual development of a national team of experts.



To ensure its effective implementation, the decision clarifies a number of key tasks, include compiling an inventory to identify items and authenticate their value; issuing professional guidelines; developing plans to bring outstanding artworks and cultural heritage items held overseas that meet the criteria for national treasures or rare antiques back to Vietnam, based on their respective groups; integrating data on Vietnamese artworks and cultural heritage held overseas into the National Cultural Heritage Database; and establishing inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms and cultural diplomacy arrangements.



The proposed implementation measures include further refining mechanisms and policies and mobilising resources; developing human resources to meet the requirements of the scheme; diversifying methods of acquisition and improving the effectiveness of receiving and promoting the value of returned items; and strengthening international cooperation.



The scheme will run from 2026 to 2035 in two phases, covering 2026-2030 and 2031-2035, to ensure feasibility and enable the gradual establishment of a foundation, pilot implementation and subsequent expansion./.

VNA