Politics

Vietnam ready to help strengthen Mekong-RoK partnership: PM

Vietnam stands ready to work with other member countries to build an increasingly strong Mekong-Republic of Korea (RoK) partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their people, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on November 16.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (far, right) and other delegation heads from countries of the Mekong-RoK cooperation mechanism. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (far, right) and other delegation heads from countries of the Mekong-RoK cooperation mechanism. (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) - Vietnam stands ready to work with other member countries to build an increasingly strong Mekong-Republic of Korea (RoK) partnership that delivers tangible benefits to their people, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on November 16.

PM Hung made the affirmation while attending the third Mekong-RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits. The event was co-chaired by the Thai PM and the RoK President, with the participation of the PMs of Laos and Cambodia and Myanmar’s representative.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Mekong-RoK cooperation should help strengthen member countries’ resilience and generate new drivers of growth. He proposed three priorities, namely accelerating digital transformation and innovation, particularly the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in climate change adaptation, water resource management and smart agriculture; promoting cultural and creative industries; and renewing approaches to resource mobilisation and implementing cross-border cooperation programmes with tangible results.

vnanet-lmh5.jpg
An overview of the third Mekong-RoK Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Held to mark the 15th anniversary of the cooperation mechanism, the summit was particularly significant as it also marked the resumption of leaders’ meetings after a six-year hiatus. It reflected the countries’ determination to inject fresh momentum into the partnership in a new development phase.

The leaders agreed that Mekong-RoK cooperation has brought about practical benefits to people and businesses. Mekong countries appreciated the RoK’s contributions to the Mekong-RoK Cooperation Fund, which has supported nearly 40 million USD for projects in environmental improvement, polluted water treatment, smart agriculture, the circular economy and capacity building.

They agreed to develop the Mekong-RoK Action Plan for 2027-2031, prioritising innovation, digital transformation, emerging technologies, economic connectivity, supply chain enhancement, and human resources development. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation in water resource management, climate change response, disaster risk reduction and cybercrime prevention.

They also consented to enhance the role of the Mekong-RoK Cooperation Fund, and encourage greater contributions from academics and the business community.

The summit welcomed Cambodia as co-chair of Mekong-RoK cooperation in 2027.

Established in 2011, the Mekong-RoK cooperation mechanism comprises six members: Cambodia, the RoK, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #third Mekong-RoK Summit Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth from left), other ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (sixth from left) at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

PM calls for stronger ASEAN–UN cooperation

PM Le Minh Hung called on the UN to continue supporting ASEAN centrality and work alongside ASEAN in developing mechanisms for proactive prevention, early warning and crisis management.

See more

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks to the press about the key outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's working trip to Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam ready to make substantive contributions to Francophone cooperation: FM

The direct participation of the country's top leader in the 20th Francophonie Summit on November 14-16 demonstrated Vietnam's support for the activities of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), an important international organisation representing a population of 1.4 billion, with members across five continents.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (L) meets with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Thai PMs pledge to strengthen ties for united, resilient ASEAN

The two sides agreed to maintain close consultations, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and strengthen coordination at ASEAN, the United Nations and other multilateral forums, helping to consolidate ASEAN solidarity and unity, uphold its central role and enhance the region's capacity to respond to common challenges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Chilean President José Antonio Kast review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army. Photo: VNA

Vietnam, Chile issue Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership

The leaders of Vietnam and Chile agreed to upgrade Vietnam-Chile relations to a Strategic Partnership based on six pillars of cooperation: politics and diplomacy; economy and trade; agriculture; science and technology; education and culture; and national defence and security.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast at their meeting in Hanoi on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's top legislator meets with Chilean President

NA President Tran Thanh Man affirmed the Vietnamese NA's strong support for the establishment and implementation of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, expressing his hope that the two legislatures will make parliamentary cooperation an important pillar of bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) meets IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

IMF ready to continue supporting Vietnam in new development era

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva praised Vietnam’s efforts to participate more deeply in global AI value chains. She affirmed that the IMF is ready to share experience with and help the country capitalise on opportunities and deal with AI’s impacts on economic growth, employment and financial stability.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast at the joint press briefing in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Chile elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed his confidence that the upgrade of bilateral relations will provide fresh momentum and an important framework for both countries to better tap their respective potential and strengths, bringing the partnership to a new level of greater depth, substance and effectiveness.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi speaks to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Azerbaijan look to expand economic ties, strategic cooperation

The Party, State, and people of Vietnam consistently attach great importance to their relationship with Azerbaijan - a partner that holds a significant geostrategic position in the Caucasus region and serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia, said Ambassador to Russia and Azerbaijan Dang Minh Khoi.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (right) welcomes Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Richard Wagner in Hanoi on November 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam looks to Canada for legislative, judicial experience

The Vietnamese legislature stands ready to promote parliamentary, legal and judicial cooperation, and improve the legal framework and effectively implement cooperation orientations agreed upon by the two countries’ senior leaders, contributing to further strengthening the Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang (right) hosts a reception in Hanoi on November 16 for visiting Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada boost legal, judicial cooperation

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang proposed expanding exchanges of experience in applying international law, implementing international treaties and observing international judicial practices, particularly in handling civil and commercial cases involving foreign elements.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth, left) and other ASEAN leaders and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit (Photo: VNA)

PM suggests priorities for elevating, deepening ASEAN-China cooperation

First, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the two sides should continuously strengthen strategic trust and maintain an environment of peace and stability. The PM called for expanded exchanges and cooperation, stronger coordination in responding to emerging non-traditional challenges, and enhanced cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights significance of NA President’s participation in AIPA-47

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said it is the first time NA President Man has led a high-ranking delegation to an AIPA General Assembly in the 16th legislature term. It is a concrete step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and the 16th NA’s external agenda.

At the farewell ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Top leader concludes Cambodia trip for 20th Francophonie Summit

During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets French President in Phnom Penh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.