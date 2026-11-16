Top Vietnamese leader meets French President in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the morning of November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



President Macron underscored the longstanding traditional ties between the two countries as well as within the Francophone community. He highly valued Vietnam's role, standing and contributions to the development of the Francophonie, affirming that France stands ready to work alongside Vietnam in addressing global challenges, both within the bilateral framework and through joint efforts with the Francophone community.



The French President welcomed the Vietnamese leader's participation in the 20th Francophonie Summit, the second edition to be held in the Asia-Pacific region, saying that this is an opportunity for the two countries' top leaders to accelerate the effective implementation of the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam's recent visit to France and translate the 2026-2028 Action Plan for implementing the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete results, delivering tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries.



The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the strong and substantive progress made by ministries, sectors and agencies in implementing bilateral cooperation, and agreed to maintain regular all-level exchanges through all channels, effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms, and explore ways to make defence and security cooperation more effective and substantive in response to development requirements in the new context.



In economic, trade and investment cooperation, they also agreed to focus on the effective implementation of flagship strategic projects with broad-reaching impact, including Earth observation satellite, urban railway and renewable energy projects.



In science and technology, identified as a new pillar of bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to make the most of France's strengths as one of Europe's leading scientific powers and step up cooperation in strategic areas. The Vietnamese leader proposed expanding scientific research and technology transfer in such fields as aerospace, high-speed rail, the blue marine economy and quantum technology.



They concurred to step up cultural and people-to-people exchanges, promote cooperation between localities, and effectively implement signed agreements on education and training. General Secretary and President Lam proposed broadening cooperation in high-quality human resources development to sectors aligned with current practical needs and strategic priorities, such as semiconductors, new energy and railways.



On regional and international issues, President Macron spoke highly of the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the region, and welcomed Vietnam's initiative to strengthen dialogue on peace and security between Francophone member states and countries in the region.



The two leaders also agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support in promoting digital economy cooperation within the Francophone community and other multilateral frameworks. They consented to meet again in later this year to discuss cooperation priorities that both sides are actively pursuing./.

VNA