☀️ Morning digest on November 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and other delegates attend the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Manet and his spouse, and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo presided over the official welcome ceremony for leaders and representatives of nearly 90 countries, including 25 heads of state and government, as well as representatives of Francophone institutions and international and regional organisations. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam held meetings with leaders of Romania, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Switzerland on November 15 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.



At his meeting with Romanian President Nicusor Daniel Dan, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship with Romania, one of the first European countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.



At the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on the significant achievements they had made in national construction and development. He expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people would continue to uphold their revolutionary traditions, strengthen unity, promote self-reliance and resilience, and successfully achieve the strategic goals set out by the Party’s 12th National Congress. Read full story



- Vietnam stands ready to work with Francophone countries and partners in promising fields such as AI, digital technology, the semiconductor industry and green transformation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said at the 2026 Francophone Business and Innovation Forum (FrancoTech 2026) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the FrancoTech 2026 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit. (Photo: VNA)

He said Vietnam welcomes investment projects involving advanced technologies, promoting research and development and human resource training. Vietnamese businesses are ready to seize opportunities for digital trade and investment cooperation with Francophone markets. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed three strategic directions to enhance ASEAN cooperation amid numerous challenges, at a plenary session of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines on November 15.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth, left) and heads of delegation at the 49th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

First, he underlined that ASEAN should help build a peaceful and stable environment for development. The bloc needs to step up dialogue and confidence-building, and promote common principles and norms of conduct to resolve differences. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had meetings with Lao, Philippine, Singaporean and Australian leaders in Manila, the Philippines on November 15 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.



At their meetings, PM Hung and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong exchanged views on the situation in their respective countries, development priorities, issues of shared concern, and opportunities and challenges amid new developments in the region and the world. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held bilateral meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on November 15 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines.



During the meetings, the leaders discussed developments in bilateral relations and measures to advance cooperation in the coming period, with a view to effectively implementing the Strategic Partnerships between Vietnam and the two countries. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the 49th ASEAN Summit Retreat Session in Manila on the afternoon of November 15, chaired by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.



Addressing the meeting, PM Hung stressed that ASEAN should take a more proactive role in shaping the regional strategic environment to safeguard peace, security and development. In this spirit, he put forward three proposals. Read full story



- Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, arrived in Hanoi on the morning of November 15, beginning an official visit to Vietnam.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast (centre) and his wife, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, arrive in Hanoi on the morning of November 15 for an official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

The three-day visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly. Read full story



- A Vietnam Studies Centre was inaugurated in Khon Kaen province, northeastern Thailand, on November 14, alongside the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation between the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and the College of Asian Scholars (CAS).



The ceremony was attended by Khon Kaen Deputy Governor Prachuab Rakphaet, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, CAS founder Professor, Doctor and physician Krasae Chanawongse, CAS President Associate Professor Dr. Krasom Chanawongse, and representatives of the local Vietnamese community, as well as lecturers and students. Read full story



- Vietnam’s Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) operated its inaugural direct flight from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport to Phu Quoc Island on November 14, with every seat on board occupied.



This is SPA’s first route directly connecting Phu Quoc with Europe, opening up a new gateway for long-haul international visitors as the number of Russian tourists to Vietnam continues to grow strongly. Read full story



- Vietravel Airlines began operating daily direct flights between Hanoi and Shenzhen, China, on November 14, with a flight time of approximately one hour and 50 minutes.



This marks another step in the carrier’s expansion into the Chinese market, just three months after launching its Ho Chi Minh City–Shenzhen service./. Read full story