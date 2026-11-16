Ministry of Finance strengthens policy dialogue with IMF

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is stepping up policy coordination with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), focusing on macroeconomic stability, fiscal policy orientations and growth prospects as Vietnam pursues its ambitious development targets for 2026-2030.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong recently held a working session with an IMF delegation, led by Martin Sommer - head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team, to discuss Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation, fiscal policy management and growth outlook.

Phuong expressed appreciation for the mission’s comprehensive research, analysis and assessment of Vietnam’s economy, as well as the IMF’s constructive recommendations.

He stressed that Vietnam’s target of at least 10% annual GDP growth in 2026-2030 requires new growth drivers, expanded development space, and greater private investment in transport infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, and science and technology, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and safeguarding major economic balances.

Regarding the IMF’s recommendation for a broadly neutral fiscal stance in 2027 and cautious, gradual public investment, Phuong said the ministry valued the mission’s assessments but will maintain flexible policies, adjusting them to actual conditions, particularly if inflationary pressures or financial risks increase.

For 2027, the ministry will continue to coordinate fiscal policy closely and flexibly with monetary and other macroeconomic policies. Tax and fee exemptions, reductions and extensions will be implemented selectively, in line with actual conditions and an appropriate roadmap.

The ministry will strengthen fiscal discipline, cut recurrent spending, prioritise resources for development investment, social welfare and urgent tasks, and maintain strict control over the budget deficit and public debt, Phuong said.

It will improve public investment efficiency by reviewing projects, reallocating funds from slow-disbursing projects to those with better implementation capacity, and linking disbursement to actual progress, he added.

The ministry will also step up institutional reforms, including the consolidation of the Law on State Budget and changes to public investment, taxation and securities regulations, aiming to improve resource mobilisation, allocation and use for sustainable growth.

For his part, Sommer noted that Vietnam's economy has performed positively in 2026 despite global challenges, with inflation close to the target and investment inflows remaining high.

He highlighted fiscal policy's role in supporting growth, particularly through accelerated public investment, and praised coordination between the Ministry of Finance and other Government agencies in maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The IMF stands ready to continue supporting Vietnam through policy dialogue and technical assistance, particularly in public investment management, public financial management and improving resource efficiency, Sommer stated.

Phuong said the MOF hopes to further strengthen cooperation with the IMF, exchange international experience and seek technical assistance in areas of mutual interest./.