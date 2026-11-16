Business

Ministry of Finance strengthens policy dialogue with IMF

The IMF stands ready to continue supporting Vietnam through policy dialogue and technical assistance, particularly in public investment management, public financial management and improving resource efficiency.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong speaks at the working session (Photo: the Ministry of Finance)
Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong speaks at the working session (Photo: the Ministry of Finance)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is stepping up policy coordination with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), focusing on macroeconomic stability, fiscal policy orientations and growth prospects as Vietnam pursues its ambitious development targets for 2026-2030.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong recently held a working session with an IMF delegation, led by Martin Sommer - head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team, to discuss Vietnam’s macroeconomic situation, fiscal policy management and growth outlook.

Phuong expressed appreciation for the mission’s comprehensive research, analysis and assessment of Vietnam’s economy, as well as the IMF’s constructive recommendations.

He stressed that Vietnam’s target of at least 10% annual GDP growth in 2026-2030 requires new growth drivers, expanded development space, and greater private investment in transport infrastructure, energy, digital transformation, and science and technology, while maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and safeguarding major economic balances.

Regarding the IMF’s recommendation for a broadly neutral fiscal stance in 2027 and cautious, gradual public investment, Phuong said the ministry valued the mission’s assessments but will maintain flexible policies, adjusting them to actual conditions, particularly if inflationary pressures or financial risks increase.

For 2027, the ministry will continue to coordinate fiscal policy closely and flexibly with monetary and other macroeconomic policies. Tax and fee exemptions, reductions and extensions will be implemented selectively, in line with actual conditions and an appropriate roadmap.

The ministry will strengthen fiscal discipline, cut recurrent spending, prioritise resources for development investment, social welfare and urgent tasks, and maintain strict control over the budget deficit and public debt, Phuong said.

It will improve public investment efficiency by reviewing projects, reallocating funds from slow-disbursing projects to those with better implementation capacity, and linking disbursement to actual progress, he added.

The ministry will also step up institutional reforms, including the consolidation of the Law on State Budget and changes to public investment, taxation and securities regulations, aiming to improve resource mobilisation, allocation and use for sustainable growth.

For his part, Sommer noted that Vietnam's economy has performed positively in 2026 despite global challenges, with inflation close to the target and investment inflows remaining high.

He highlighted fiscal policy's role in supporting growth, particularly through accelerated public investment, and praised coordination between the Ministry of Finance and other Government agencies in maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The IMF stands ready to continue supporting Vietnam through policy dialogue and technical assistance, particularly in public investment management, public financial management and improving resource efficiency, Sommer stated.

Phuong said the MOF hopes to further strengthen cooperation with the IMF, exchange international experience and seek technical assistance in areas of mutual interest./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Ministry of Finance #policy dialogue #IMF #cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets with Martin Sommer, head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team to Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

IMF sees positive growth prospects for Vietnam, urges cautious monetary policy

Martin Sommer, head of the IMF’s Article IV consultation mission team to Vietnam, noted that inflation risks in Vietnam remain under control, but several factors could add to price pressures. He therefore called for cautious monetary policy management and readiness to respond promptly if inflationary pressures increased.

An overview of the meeting between IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens financial cooperation at IMF-World Bank annual meetings

The Vietnamese Governor underscored the complementary roles of global and regional financial cooperation mechanisms, including the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM) and the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO). He also highlighted the importance of technical assistance in fintech, digital transformation, cybersecurity and risk management.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang (R) receives Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM receives IMF Asia-Pacific Director

Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krisha Srinivasan affirmed that the IMF will continue to accompany and support Vietnam in the development of its financial sector, thereby helping to strengthen resilience and promote sustainable growth in the years ahead.

See more

Production of footwear for export at Lefaso Tra Vinh Industrial Investment and Production Joint Stock Company, Tra Cu commune, Vinh Long province (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

VEFTA implementation requires exporters to restructure supply chains: Experts

Under VEFTA, tariff reductions to zero will be meaningless for Vietnam’s key export sectors, including textiles and garments, footwear, and agricultural and aquatic products, if goods are found to contain banned chemicals, violate rules of origin or lack transparency regarding their carbon footprints.

Representatives of the three first-prize-winning startups receive their awards at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Seven green-tech startups secure 770,000 USD at Net Zero Challenge 2026

In its fourth year, the competition attracted more than 1,100 applications from 80 countries and territories, making it the most competitive edition since its launch in 2023. Nine finalists presented solutions in three categories, namely renewable energy and carbon removal; food systems and sustainable agriculture; and circular economy and waste management.

Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses connect at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia connect businesses to boost bilateral trade cooperation

It centred on a business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking session, bringing Vietnamese and Malaysian companies together to discuss import-export needs, seek partners and explore cooperation. Vietnamese businesses aimed to connect with Malaysian importers, distributors and retailers, while expanding access for their products to Malaysia and other markets.

Visitors browse traditional Southern Vietnamese checked scarves on display at the Vietnam-Cambodia Trade Fair. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia trade fair opens in An Giang

The fair features 150 booths representing 200 businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and production and trading establishments from both countries. The exhibition space is arranged into 10 zones showcasing products from Vietnamese localities and three zones featuring Cambodian products, creating opportunities for businesses from the two countries to promote their products, seek partners and expand markets.

An overview of the press conference to announce the organisation of the second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Festival to chart new course for rice industry

The second Vietnam International Rice Festival - Can Tho 2026 will take place from November 22 to 25, showcasing the achievements and potential of Vietnam’s rice industry while promoting Can Tho’s image, cultural identity and people, as well as the distinctive river culture of the Mekong Delta.

Japanese business representatives review Ho Chi Minh City’s investment project portfolio at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam remains attractive destination for Japanese businesses

Fukai Akihiko, President and Representative Director at Gunma Bank and head of a business delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, said cooperation between Gunma and Vietnam has continued to expand in recent years. Around 15,000 Vietnamese people currently live in Gunma, forming the largest foreign community in the prefecture.