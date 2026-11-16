Party General Secretary, President To Lam meets with leaders of Canada, Rwanda, Armenia, Andorra in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held brief meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.



At his meeting with PM Carney, General Secretary and President Lam recalled good memories of his state visit to Canada in September. Carney emphasised that Canada attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, noting that the establishment of a Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous cooperation opportunities between the two countries.



The two leaders spoke positively of progress in implementing the commitments and agreements reached during the recent visit. They agreed to continue prioritising economic, trade and investment cooperation, and strengthen coordination to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Canada in 2027.



They discussed ways to expand cooperation in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, advanced technologies, and education and training in high-tech fields.



General Secretary and President Lam proposed the two countries strengthen comprehensive coordination as Vietnam assumes the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in 2027, while Canada hosts the Francophonie Summit in 2028 and chairs APEC in 2029.



PM Carney agreed with the Vietnamese leader's proposal, spoke highly of the initiatives put forward by Vietnam at this year's Francophonie Summit, and affirmed Canada's continued support for and cooperation in implementing them.



Meeting the top Vietnamese leader, Rwandan President Kagame affirmed that Rwanda attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam. He welcomed the growing interest of Vietnamese businesses in the Rwandan market and expressed his wish to learn from Vietnam's development experience.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) meets with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Phnom Penh on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and generate fresh impetus for economic, trade and investment ties; deepen traditional areas of cooperation such as agriculture and aquaculture; and explore opportunities in new fields, including telecommunications, information technology, urban development, green transport and mining.



Meeting with Armenian PM Pashinyan, General Secretary and President Lam described economic and trade cooperation as a bright spot in bilateral relations, with two-way trade exceeding 960 million USD in 2025. This, he said, clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



The Armenian PM highly valued his country’s relations with Vietnam and acknowledged the contributions of the Vietnamese community in Armenia.



Building on the positive momentum in bilateral ties, the two leaders agreed to promote negotiations to upgrade the existing FTA to a new-generation agreement; enhance transport connectivity and multimodal transport to facilitate the movement of goods between the two countries and to markets across Asia and Europe; and discuss and agree on scholarships for exchange students from both countries.



At his meeting with Andorran PM Zamora, the two sides agreed to promote exchanges and activities at various levels to foster bilateral relations and realise cooperation potential in strategic fields.



They also agreed to strengthen coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations of which both countries are members, including the United Nations and the Francophonie, as well as on international issues of shared concern./.