Long Thanh airport runs first full passenger trials ahead of commercial launch

Hanoi (VNA) - Ahead of its first commercial flights from 00:00 on December 24, Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai city has put 50 staff through the terminal as “passengers” testing end-to-end service and operations at the country’s largest mega-airport.

Under its ORAT trial, the airport ran scenario 1TO-11 - Phase 1 passenger service for domestic and international flights, using three simulated cases: domestic departure, international departure and international arrival.

The 50 airport personnel and relevant teams walked the full closed-loop process: check-in, boarding pass checks, security screening, immigration, health quarantine and customs.

Technical teams, meanwhile, checked coordination and passenger and baggage data flows across each stage, and reviewed departure gate control systems and passenger announcements.

After the standard passenger run, Long Thanh moved to scenario 1TO-07 to test readiness for passengers with reduced mobility on domestic, international and international transit routes.

Units tightly reviewed wheelchair support from terminal movement and check-in through security, immigration, boarding, baggage collection and safe handover at arrivals.

Accessible infrastructure, including elevators, restrooms, signage, priority counters and dedicated routes, was also physically checked to ensure safety, convenience and a barrier-free journey once operations begin.

ORAT, or Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer, is a full-scale “dress rehearsal” designed to synchronise infrastructure, technology, people and procedures.

A Long Thanh Airport representative said moving operations into a large-scale aviation facility is never easy. ORAT lets operators practice procedures and test cross-sector coordination, exposing and fixing technical gaps or operational bottlenecks before the first passengers arrive.

ORAT typically runs through five strategic phases, including planning, preparation, trials and evaluation, operational transfer and post-opening support. At Long Thanh, these are being interwoven and run in parallel with construction and equipment installation.

The recent drills are just the start. Long Thanh will expand trial scenarios at larger scale, closing out final steps ahead of what it calls a historic takeoff day for Vietnamese aviation.

Under the initial plan, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) expects to operate up to about 366 flights per week at Long Thanh, including 322 domestic and 44 international flights./.