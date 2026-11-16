Lonely Planet names Da Nang top holiday destination

Da Nang (VNA) - International travel guide Lonely Planet has named Da Nang among the world's 10 best destinations for the holiday period between Christmas and New Year 2027, citing its natural landscapes, appealing cuisine and laid-back lifestyle.

On its list of “10 Best Places to Travel Between Christmas and New Year's Eve”, Lonely Planet ranked Da Nang fourth, making it the only destination from Vietnam and Asia to feature on the list.

The list was compiled by Lonely Planet to recommend destinations for the period between Christmas and New Year's Eve, when many travellers take the opportunity to unwind, explore new places or enjoy holidays with their families. Da Nang features alongside several renowned destinations, including French Polynesia, Montreux (Switzerland), Salzburg (Austria), Victoria (Canada), Dunedin (New Zealand) and several US cities.

Da Nang appeals to visitors with its combination of resort experiences, cuisine and distinctive cultural attractions.

According to the magazine, Da Nang offers an appealing combination of mountains, long stretches of beaches, fresh seafood and a relaxed pace of life. The city is considered an ideal choice for travellers seeking seaside relaxation while exploring the cultural and historical heritage of central Vietnam.

In particular, Da Nang provides convenient access to three UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Sites, namely Hoi An Ancient Town, the My Son Sanctuary and the Complex of Hue Monuments. This is considered an advantage that enables the destination to cater to visitors seeking to combine leisure holidays with cultural experiences.

Among the attractions recommended, Lonely Planet mentions Sun World Ba Na Hills, with its European-inspired architectural structures, and the Son Tra Peninsula, home to Linh Ung Pagoda and a 67-metre-high statue of the Goddess of Mercy. My Khe Beach is also highlighted as a place where visitors can relax, stroll along the shore and enjoy the coastal atmosphere, with a wide range of restaurants and cafes.

Lonely Planet suggests that visitors start their day with a steaming bowl of Quang-style noodles, savour banh xeo pancakes filled with shrimp and pork, or enjoy fresh seafood at local restaurants.

Da Nang’s tourist beaches are always popular with large numbers of visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, this is not the first time Da Nang has received recognition from Lonely Planet. The city was previously included in the publication's Best in Travel 2027 list, which features 50 destinations and experiences worth exploring around the world.

According to the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, the city will organise a range of cultural, artistic, culinary and festival activities for visitors towards the end of this year.

A highlight will be the Da Nang New Year Festival 2027, scheduled to take place from December 30 to January 3, along Bach Dang pedestrian street, on both sides of the Dragon Bridge, as well as at various venues in Hoi An and Tam Ky.

The programme is expected to feature experiential spaces, New Year decorations, artistic performances and the “Light Up the Han River” race. Its highlight will be the “Da Nang – Touching the 0:00 Moment” programme, promising a vibrant atmosphere as the city welcomes the New Year./.