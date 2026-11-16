Party General Secretary, President To Lam holds working breakfast with Lao, Cambodian leaders

Phnom Penh (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a working breakfast with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.



General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the regular exchanges among the leaders of the three Parties and countries, which have helped strengthen political trust and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.



President Hun Sen praised the participation of the top Vietnamese and Lao leaders in the summit, saying it reflects solidarity and mutual support among the three countries and contributes to the summit's success.



LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith highlighted the significance of the meeting in further consolidating political trust and strengthening cooperation among the three Parties and countries.



The three leaders exchanged views on the situation and latest developments in each Party and country.



General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with Cambodia and Laos, regarding them as top priorities in its foreign policy. Vietnam, he stressed, strongly supports Cambodia's national construction and development under the leadership of the CPP, as well as Laos' comprehensive renewal, construction and defence efforts under the leadership of the LPRP.



The Lao and Cambodian leaders congratulated Vietnam on its major and comprehensive development achievements in recent years, which, they said, offer valuable experience and opportunities for their countries.



President Hun Sen affirmed that Cambodia always values and seeks to further strengthen relations with Vietnam and Laos, viewing solidarity and close ties among the three Parties and countries as an important factor in maintaining peace and stability and creating favourable conditions for development. General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith thanked Vietnam and Cambodia for their support, assistance and effective cooperation, affirming that Laos always values and gives high priority to developing relations with its two neighbouring countries.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L), General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (R) and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

The three leaders reaffirmed the guiding role of cooperation among the three Parties in the overall relations among the three countries, stressing that meetings among the leaders of the three Parties carry strategic significance and should be maintained and promoted. They expressed satisfaction with the progress in relations among the three Parties and countries in recent years, with political ties serving as the core and providing strategic direction for the overall relationship.



Defence and security cooperation remains an important pillar, helping maintain a stable environment for each country's development. Economic cooperation has generated breakthroughs in infrastructure connectivity and trade, while education and training serve as a bridge linking younger generations. Communications and education efforts highlighting the tradition of solidarity and close ties among the three Parties and countries have also reached broader segments of the population.



Discussing future cooperation, the three leaders underscored the importance of strengthening connectivity among the three economies, particularly in transport infrastructure, links with seaports, logistics, energy and cross-border trade.



They agreed to continue consolidating and promoting their tradition of solidarity and close ties, stressing its strategic importance to the three Parties and countries. They also agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges through mechanisms such as meetings among the leaders of the three Parties, Governments and National Assemblies. They called for effective implementation of the conclusions reached at the meeting of the three Party leaders in February 2026, with closer monitoring and follow-up to ensure that cooperation agreements are translated into substantive action and tangible results.



The three leaders pledged to continue regarding defence and security cooperation as one of the key pillars of relations among the three countries. They called for stronger coordination among the armed forces and relevant agencies in safeguarding national security, maintaining security and order in border areas, and combating transnational crime. They also agreed to maintain and enhance the effectiveness of joint exercises to respond to non-traditional security challenges.



They further agreed to strengthen cooperation in education and training and human resources development, and expand exchanges among socio-political organisations, localities and younger generations in the three countries, thereby reinforcing the social foundations for long-term cooperation.



On regional and international issues, the three leaders highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability and settling disagreements and disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law. They stressed the need for stronger coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms, while promoting ASEAN centrality, jointly addressing common challenges and making positive contributions to regional peace, stability and development.



The three leaders concurred to make thorough preparations for the fifth meeting of the leaders of the three Parties, scheduled to take place in Laos in 2027. They described it as an important opportunity to review the implementation of existing agreements, reach consensus on strategic directions and identify new cooperation priorities for the next stage./.