Politics

Top Vietnamese leader calls for stronger multilateralism, peace at Francophonie Summit

Addressing the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on the Francophone Community to advance multilateralism and help shape a fair international order based on international law.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 16 called on the Francophone Community to leverage its diversity to promote dialogue, build trust, narrow differences, and make more positive contributions to addressing regional and international issues.

Addressing the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, the leader also called on the community advance multilateralism and help shape a fair international order based on international law.

He outlined three key priorities, focusing on strengthening solidarity, promoting dialogue and building trust while preventing conflicts; investing in people and inclusive development as a long-term foundation for peace; and turning the community's diversity into strength through focused commitments backed by adequate resources and effective implementation mechanisms.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

He said that Francophone institutions and member countries should step up cooperation in conflict prevention, mediation, peaceful settlement of disputes and post-conflict reconstruction.

Vietnam welcomes the initiative to organise a forum on peacebuilding, the leader stated.

Alongside political and security processes, greater attention should be paid to economic, social and cultural development, education and training, support for youth entrepreneurship, and enhanced capacity to adapt to climate change, he said, stressing the need to promote green transition, the ocean economy and digital transformation, while providing greater support for small island states.

In particular, the Francophone Community needs to make breakthroughs in its economic pillar through practical cooperation programmes and projects that leverage the strengths of its members, he said.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) should clearly define priorities for its 2027-2030 cooperation programme, ensuring that they meet practical needs and make the most of members' potential and contributions, the top Vietnamese leader said.

He added that the community should prioritise resources for science and technology development and innovation, strengthen risk governance capacity in response to emerging challenges, and promote proposals to develop interregional innovation networks involving governments, businesses and research centres.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the 20th Francophonie Summit will provide an opportunity for members not only to reaffirm their shared values but also to renew their political commitment to the community's future.

With solidarity, respect for diversity and a pursuit of common interests, the Francophone Community would make more practical contributions to building a peaceful, stable and sustainably prosperous world, the leader said./.

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