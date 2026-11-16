Politics

Azerbaijani President to pay official visit to Vietnam

The official visit from November 20 – 21 will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (Photo: AA/VNA)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (Photo: AA/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 20 – 21, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.

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