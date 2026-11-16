Azerbaijani President to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 20 – 21, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam./.
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☕ Afternoon briefing on November 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam, Canada boost legal, judicial cooperation
Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang proposed expanding exchanges of experience in applying international law, implementing international treaties and observing international judicial practices, particularly in handling civil and commercial cases involving foreign elements.
PM suggests priorities for elevating, deepening ASEAN-China cooperation
First, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the two sides should continuously strengthen strategic trust and maintain an environment of peace and stability. The PM called for expanded exchanges and cooperation, stronger coordination in responding to emerging non-traditional challenges, and enhanced cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.
Deputy FM highlights significance of NA President’s participation in AIPA-47
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said it is the first time NA President Man has led a high-ranking delegation to an AIPA General Assembly in the 16th legislature term. It is a concrete step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and the 16th NA’s external agenda.
Top leader concludes Cambodia trip for 20th Francophonie Summit
During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).
Top Vietnamese leader meets French President in Phnom Penh
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Top Vietnamese leader calls for stronger multilateralism, peace at Francophonie Summit
Addressing the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on the Francophone Community to advance multilateralism and help shape a fair international order based on international law.
Party General Secretary, President To Lam holds working breakfast with Lao, Cambodian leaders
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam spoke highly of the regular exchanges among the leaders of the three Parties and countries, which have helped strengthen political trust and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Party General Secretary, President To Lam meets with leaders of Canada, Rwanda, Armenia, Andorra in Phnom Penh
At his meeting with PM Carney, General Secretary and President Lam recalled good memories of his state visit to Canada in September. Carney emphasised that Canada attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, noting that the establishment of a Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week injects new momentum into regional economic links: Deputy FM
Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu described the November 17–20 trip by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse to attend the week in Shenzhen and conduct bilateral activities in China as a key diplomatic and economic push.
☀️ Morning digest on November 16
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam promotes cooperation with OIF, Bulgaria, Benin
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Bulgaria and Benin on November 15 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Top Vietnamese leader’s APEC 2026 attendance expected to help deepen multilateral cooperation
With China hosting APEC in 2026 and Vietnam taking over the role in 2027, closer coordination between the two countries could bring greater positive momentum and stability to the Asia-Pacific region.
Vietnamese FM meets counterparts from Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, Cameroon
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam values its relations with African countries and wishes to expand cooperation with them.
PM meets with Lao, Philippine, Singaporean, Australian leaders in Manila
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung had meetings with Lao, Philippine, Singaporean and Australian leaders in Manila, the Philippines on November 15 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.
PM meets with Brazilian, Canadian leaders on 49th ASEAN Summit sidelines
The leaders discussed developments in bilateral relations and measures to advance cooperation in the coming period, with a view to effectively implementing the Strategic Partnerships between Vietnam and the two countries.
49th ASEAN Summit: PM Le Minh Hung outlines bloc’s action priorities
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that ASEAN should take a more proactive role in shaping the regional strategic environment to safeguard peace, security and development.
Vietnam proposes three key directions for ASEAN-AIPA cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.
Vietnam, Morocco seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri discussed ways to expand cooperation in promising areas, including agriculture, processing industries, energy, mining, banking and finance, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.
Vietnam ready to partner with Francophone countries in AI, digital technology: Top leader
Vietnam welcomes investment projects involving advanced technologies, promoting research and development and human resource training. Vietnamese businesses are ready to seize opportunities for digital trade and investment cooperation with Francophone markets.