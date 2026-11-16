Vietnam looks to Canada for legislative, judicial experience

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is strengthening exchanges on legislative and judicial experience with international partners, including Canada, and promoting substantive cooperation based on mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, political systems and laws, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man told Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.



The top Vietnamese legislator made the remarks while receiving the Canadian official in Hanoi on November 16.



NA President Man welcomed the visit amid positive momentum in bilateral ties, particularly following their elevation to a Strategic Partnership during the state visit to Canada by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026. He described this as a historic milestone, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations, with eight key areas of cooperation.



He highlighted the positive results of Vietnam–Canada cooperation in legal and judicial affairs, and Canada's support for Vietnam's judicial reform and rule-of-law state-building, particularly through cooperation programmes and projects with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam.



Legal and judicial cooperation is a key aspect of the joint statement aimed at elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, he said.



Welcoming the continued cooperation through the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project for 2025-2030, the NA leader said the project helps strengthen the capacity of judges and court officials, improve access to justice and the quality of judicial training, and promote the role of female judges in the judicial system.



He called on Canada to continue sharing experience and supporting Vietnam in developing and improving its legal system and pursuing judicial reform, particularly in areas where Canada has strengths and Vietnam has demand, including safeguarding judicial independence, improving lawmaking and law enforcement, training judges, and applying digital technologies and AI in judicial activities.



Vietnam attaches importance to the role of law and judicial institutions in ensuring justice, protecting human and citizens' rights, maintaining order and discipline, and promoting socio-economic development, he said, noting that the Vietnamese NA is stepping up lawmaking and improving the legal system to ensure a transparent, stable and favourable environment for citizens, businesses and investors, including those from Canada.



He expressed confidence that building on more than 50 years of friendship and cooperation and the commitment of both countries' leaders, the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership will continue to deliver substantive and effective results across all fields.



The Vietnamese legislature stands ready to promote parliamentary, legal and judicial cooperation, and improve the legal framework and effectively implement cooperation orientations agreed upon by the two countries’ senior leaders, contributing to further strengthening the Vietnam–Canada Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both peoples and for regional and global peace, stability and development in the region and the world, NA President said.



For his part, Wagner praised Vietnam's efforts to accelerate judicial reform and improve institutions to support economic development.



He said initiatives such as establishing a specialised court for the International Financial Centre, strengthening capacity to settle international commercial disputes, enhancing the implementation of international conventions and improving bankruptcy legislation demonstrate Vietnam’s effective approach to linking judicial reform with economic growth objectives.



According to Wagne, a stable judicial system is key to promoting economic growth and strengthening business confidence, particularly among international investors, and ensuring that commercial disputes are settled fairly, efficiently and in accordance with the law.



He stated that sharing experience on judicial reform and modernisation will benefit both parties and strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Canada./.

VNA