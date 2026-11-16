☕ Afternoon briefing on November 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese high-level delegation departed Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 noon, concluding their activities at the 20th Francophonie Summit, held from November 14 to 16.

At the farewell ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech). Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the morning of November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 16 called on the Francophone Community to leverage its diversity to promote dialogue, build trust, narrow differences, and make more positive contributions to addressing regional and international issues.

Addressing the plenary roundtable of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, the leader also called on the community advance multilateralism and help shape a fair international order based on international law. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a working breakfast with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) holds a working breakfast with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith (L) and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam spoke highly of the regular exchanges among the leaders of the three Parties and countries, which have helped strengthen political trust and solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held brief meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.

At his meeting with PM Carney, General Secretary and President Lam recalled good memories of his state visit to Canada in September. Carney emphasised that Canada attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, noting that the establishment of a Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous cooperation opportunities between the two countries. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed three strategic priorities for elevating and further deepening ties between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit on November 16 in Manila, the Philippines within the framework of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth, left) and other ASEAN leaders and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit (Photo: VNA)

First, PM Hung stressed that the two sides should continuously strengthen strategic trust and maintain an environment of peace and stability. The PM called for expanded exchanges and cooperation, stronger coordination in responding to emerging non-traditional challenges, and enhanced cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

- Chilean President José Antonio Kast highlighted opportunities for Vietnam and Chile to expand economic ties by leveraging their complementary strengths and international integration, while addressing a forum in Hanoi on November 16.

Delegates pose for a photo at the Chile-Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi on November 16 (Photo: VNA)

The Chile-Vietnam Business Forum was jointly held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Chile’s Export Promotion Bureau (ProChile) as part of the official visit to Vietnam by the Chilean President. Read full story

- No information has yet emerged identifying Vietnamese citizens among the victims of an early November 16 fire in Phuket’s Patong tourist area in southern Thailand that killed 11 and injured more than 30 others.

The blaze broke out around 3:15 on Phang Muang Sai Kor road in Patong ward, starting at the front and inside a commercial building whose lower floors housed a motorcycle rental shop and whose upper floors were lodging rooms. With motorcycles, fuel, rubber tires and other flammable material inside, flames and thick smoke spread fast and reached adjacent structures. Three buildings with about five commercial units were affected. Read full story

- Vietnam’s seafood exports kept up double-digit growth in the first 10 months of 2026, reaching nearly 10.5 billion USD, up more than 12% from a year earlier. That gives the sector new momentum into year-end when holiday demand climbs in western and Asian markets.

Shrimp led with 4.2 billion USD, up 9%; tra fish earned nearly 2 billion USD, up 11%; crab and swimming crab posted the fastest gain, up more than 32% year-on-year. Read full story

- Ahead of its first commercial flights from 00:00 on December 24, Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai city has put 50 staff through the terminal as “passengers” testing end-to-end service and operations at the country’s largest mega-airport.

Under its ORAT trial, the airport ran scenario 1TO-11 - Phase 1 passenger service for domestic and international flights, using three simulated cases: domestic departure, international departure and international arrival./. Read full story