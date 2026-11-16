PM calls for stronger ASEAN–UN cooperation

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for stronger cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) to shape solutions for the future, with peace, development and people at the centre.



He proposed three major strategic priorities for ASEAN–UN collaboration at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila on November 16, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.



First, he underlined that high priority should continue to be given to strengthening peace, security and multilateralism based on the UN Charter and international law. He called on the UN to continue supporting ASEAN centrality and work alongside ASEAN in developing mechanisms for proactive prevention, early warning and crisis management.



Second, the two sides should shift from responding to change towards managing the transformations shaping our times. This requires stronger coordination in research, forecasting and experience-sharing, enhanced capacity for technology governance, and the development of cooperation frameworks.



PM Hung asked countries to keep signing, ratifying and effectively implementing the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), while strengthening substantive cooperation in climate finance, a just energy transition and carbon markets.



Third, global and ASEAN agendas should be closely aligned to ensure inclusive and sustainable development, said the Vietnamese PM. He stressed that Vietnam and ASEAN will take a pioneering role in implementing the UN General Assembly resolution on the "International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development", thereby harnessing the strength of cultural diversity and fostering mutual understanding and trust among nations.



On this occasion, PM Hung praised the UN Secretary-General's dedication and contributions to global peace and development, as well as to the development of the UN's relations with ASEAN and Vietnam.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) attends the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

At the summit, the leaders reaffirmed the important role of the ASEAN–UN Comprehensive Partnership in supporting the ASEAN Community building, helping maintain peace and stability, reinforce multilateralism and uphold international law.



Reviewing cooperation in recent years, they noted positive results in implementing the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030. ASEAN and UN agencies have carried out numerous cooperation and capacity-building programmes in preventive diplomacy, dispute management, trade facilitation, competitiveness enhancement, digital transformation, the digital economy, inclusive and sustainable development, and public health.



ASEAN welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption, in September 2026, of a resolution marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), thus reaffirming the enduring value of the principles and norms enshrined in the treaty.



Against the backdrop of profound global changes, the leaders agreed to bolster coordination in reinforcing multilateralism, promoting the role of the UN and upholding international law. The two sides agreed to align the implementation of ASEAN's visions and strategic plans with the UN's development agendas.



They also agreed to enhance coordination to address non-traditional security challenges, including cybercrime, online scams and human trafficking, while strengthening cooperation in mine clearance and peacekeeping capacity-building.



The two sides also agreed to prioritise capacity-building cooperation in digital trade, the digital economy, the blue economy, energy and food security, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Other priorities include sustainable mineral extraction, disaster response and climate change adaptation.



The leaders were unanimous in implementing the Complementarities Initiative 2.0 to link the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his high regard for ASEAN, describing it as a source of inspiration and an outstanding example of regional cooperation.



Commending the remarkable progress in the ASEAN–UN Comprehensive Partnership over the past 15 years, he called on ASEAN to further enhance its role and voice and work with the UN to uphold multilateralism and the rules-based order, as well as the UN Charter and international law.



He also urged ASEAN to actively promote efforts to reform the UN and multilateral economic and financial institutions, while boosting cooperation for the benefit of the people./.