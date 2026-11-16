Politics

PM calls for stronger ASEAN–UN cooperation

PM Le Minh Hung called on the UN to continue supporting ASEAN centrality and work alongside ASEAN in developing mechanisms for proactive prevention, early warning and crisis management.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth from left), other ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (sixth from left) at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth from left), other ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (sixth from left) at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for stronger cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) to shape solutions for the future, with peace, development and people at the centre.

He proposed three major strategic priorities for ASEAN–UN collaboration at the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila on November 16, part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

First, he underlined that high priority should continue to be given to strengthening peace, security and multilateralism based on the UN Charter and international law. He called on the UN to continue supporting ASEAN centrality and work alongside ASEAN in developing mechanisms for proactive prevention, early warning and crisis management.

Second, the two sides should shift from responding to change towards managing the transformations shaping our times. This requires stronger coordination in research, forecasting and experience-sharing, enhanced capacity for technology governance, and the development of cooperation frameworks.

PM Hung asked countries to keep signing, ratifying and effectively implementing the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), while strengthening substantive cooperation in climate finance, a just energy transition and carbon markets.

Third, global and ASEAN agendas should be closely aligned to ensure inclusive and sustainable development, said the Vietnamese PM. He stressed that Vietnam and ASEAN will take a pioneering role in implementing the UN General Assembly resolution on the "International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development", thereby harnessing the strength of cultural diversity and fostering mutual understanding and trust among nations.

On this occasion, PM Hung praised the UN Secretary-General's dedication and contributions to global peace and development, as well as to the development of the UN's relations with ASEAN and Vietnam.

vnanet-16th-aseanun-summit-2439.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) attends the 16th ASEAN–UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, on November 16, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

At the summit, the leaders reaffirmed the important role of the ASEAN–UN Comprehensive Partnership in supporting the ASEAN Community building, helping maintain peace and stability, reinforce multilateralism and uphold international law.

Reviewing cooperation in recent years, they noted positive results in implementing the ASEAN–UN Plan of Action for 2026–2030. ASEAN and UN agencies have carried out numerous cooperation and capacity-building programmes in preventive diplomacy, dispute management, trade facilitation, competitiveness enhancement, digital transformation, the digital economy, inclusive and sustainable development, and public health.

ASEAN welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption, in September 2026, of a resolution marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), thus reaffirming the enduring value of the principles and norms enshrined in the treaty.

Against the backdrop of profound global changes, the leaders agreed to bolster coordination in reinforcing multilateralism, promoting the role of the UN and upholding international law. The two sides agreed to align the implementation of ASEAN's visions and strategic plans with the UN's development agendas.

They also agreed to enhance coordination to address non-traditional security challenges, including cybercrime, online scams and human trafficking, while strengthening cooperation in mine clearance and peacekeeping capacity-building.

The two sides also agreed to prioritise capacity-building cooperation in digital trade, the digital economy, the blue economy, energy and food security, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Other priorities include sustainable mineral extraction, disaster response and climate change adaptation.

The leaders were unanimous in implementing the Complementarities Initiative 2.0 to link the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his high regard for ASEAN, describing it as a source of inspiration and an outstanding example of regional cooperation.

Commending the remarkable progress in the ASEAN–UN Comprehensive Partnership over the past 15 years, he called on ASEAN to further enhance its role and voice and work with the UN to uphold multilateralism and the rules-based order, as well as the UN Charter and international law.

He also urged ASEAN to actively promote efforts to reform the UN and multilateral economic and financial institutions, while boosting cooperation for the benefit of the people./.

VNA
#ASEAN #United Nations #16th ASEAN–UN Summit #ASEAN–UN Comprehensive Partnership #ASEAN Community Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

International integration

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (fifth, left) and other ASEAN leaders and Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit (Photo: VNA)

PM suggests priorities for elevating, deepening ASEAN-China cooperation

First, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed that the two sides should continuously strengthen strategic trust and maintain an environment of peace and stability. The PM called for expanded exchanges and cooperation, stronger coordination in responding to emerging non-traditional challenges, and enhanced cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

An overview of the dialogue between ASEAN leaders and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) in Manila on November 15 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam puts forward priorities to advance ASEAN cooperation

Appreciating ASEAN-BAC’s report and recommendations, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, head of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation, called for simplifying procedures, reducing costs, accelerating digitalisation, upgrading the ASEAN Single Window (ASW) and effectively implementing the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to make the regional market more accessible.

See more

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang (right) hosts a reception in Hanoi on November 16 for visiting Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada boost legal, judicial cooperation

Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam Nguyen Van Quang proposed expanding exchanges of experience in applying international law, implementing international treaties and observing international judicial practices, particularly in handling civil and commercial cases involving foreign elements.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights significance of NA President’s participation in AIPA-47

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said it is the first time NA President Man has led a high-ranking delegation to an AIPA General Assembly in the 16th legislature term. It is a concrete step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and the 16th NA’s external agenda.

At the farewell ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Top leader concludes Cambodia trip for 20th Francophonie Summit

During the summit, General Secretary and President Lam attended the official welcome ceremony hosted by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, the Cambodian Prime Minister and his spouse, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General. He also attended the opening session and a roundtable plenary on the summit's main theme, and delivered a speech at the Francophone Business Forum on Innovation (FrancoTech).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on November 16 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets French President in Phnom Penh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam spoke highly of France's role and influence within the Francophone community and expressed his wish to further promote cooperation with the country, contributing to the shared development, prosperity and sustainable stability of the Francophone community and the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo on November 15, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes cooperation with OIF, Bulgaria, Benin

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Bulgaria and Benin on November 15 on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

An overview of the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes three key directions for ASEAN-AIPA cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Morocco seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri discussed ways to expand cooperation in promising areas, including agriculture, processing industries, energy, mining, banking and finance, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.