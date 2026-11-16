Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Chilean President

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse presided over a welcome ceremony for Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his spouse on November 16 afternoon at the National Assembly House.



Also attending were Politburo members, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang and Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, along with other senior Party and State officials.



A motorcade escorting the Chilean President and his spouse arrived at the National Assembly House, where children from Hanoi welcomed them with the flags of both countries and presented them with flowers.



The two leaders then attended the playing of the national anthems, reviewed the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army and introduced members of their respective high-level delegations.



Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks and met with the press.



Over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, Vietnam-Chile ties have made positive progress across various fields. Political trust has been strengthened through successive high-level and ministerial visits. The two countries have also maintained close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and interregional cooperation mechanisms. Chile was the first Latin American country to sign a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) with Vietnam.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly welcome Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his spouse María Pia Adriasola de Kast at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 16 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which has facilitated trade and investment cooperation and expanded market access. Chile is Vietnam's fourth-largest trading partner in Latin America, while Vietnam is Chile's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Economic and trade ties have been a bright spot in bilateral relations, with two-way trade reaching more than 1.1 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 18% year on year.



The visit also carries significance beyond bilateral ties. As a founding member of the Pacific Alliance, Chile has played an active role in connecting Latin America with the Asia-Pacific region.



Vietnam and Chile are both members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, CPTPP and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), which brings together 16 East Asian countries and 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries. Vietnam's role as CPTPP Chair in 2026 and its hosting of APEC in 2027 will provide further opportunities to strengthen coordination with Latin American partners, including Chile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong said./.