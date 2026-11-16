Deputy FM highlights significance of NA President’s participation in AIPA-47

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang has briefed the press on National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man’s November 17-18 trip to Manila, the Philippines for the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), setting out its significance and goals.

Giang said it is the first time NA President Man has led a high-ranking delegation to an AIPA General Assembly in the 16th legislature term. It is a concrete step to follow the 14th National Party Congress’s foreign policy and the 16th NA’s external agenda. It also serves to integrate Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, while enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy and regional inter-parliamentary cooperation in building trust, forging policy consensus and developing the legal framework for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. These efforts aim to safeguard national interests, maintain an environment of peace and stability and draw in external resources for development.

The trip, coming alongside Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s attendance at the ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, signals that ASEAN and AIPA sit at the top of Vietnam’s foreign policy priorities.

The Vietnamese NA is an active, responsible AIPA member ready to help member parliaments ease legal bottlenecks, monitor commitments and turn agreements into action. The delegation is set to propose and co-sponsor resolutions on risk prevention and governance, public understanding and information flows in ASEAN, parliaments’ role in revamping development models and boosting the bloc’s resilience and competitiveness, and women’s participation and leadership in AI governance. It is expected to deepen regional parliamentary cooperation, advance the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and reinforce ASEAN’s central role in regional peace, security and stability, he said.

He revealed that the top legislator will use the trip for bilateral meetings with Philippine leaders and other delegation heads. That will underscore Vietnam’s support for the Philippines as ASEAN Chair 2026 and AIPA-47 Chair, deepen the Vietnam-Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership and legislative ties, and strengthen cooperation with AIPA member and observer parliaments.

AIPA has grown into a stronger regional parliamentary forum in nearly five decades, staying closely aligned with ASEAN. By domesticating commitments, harmonising laws, monitoring enforcement and securing resources, AIPA has helped governments turn regional pledges into reality and bring public voices into policy-making. Its resolutions are more substantive and track ASEAN’s priorities across all three pillars. Dialogue between ASEAN leaders and AIPA, plus broader ties with observer parliaments, has shored up ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture, he said.

With the global landscape shifting fast and unpredictably, he said ASEAN faces urgent pressure to adapt, stay united and defend its central role. AIPA-47’s theme “Parliaments Ensuring a Peaceful, Prosperous and People-Centred ASEAN” commits member parliaments to back governments through legislation, oversight and parliamentary diplomacy. It is the first General Assembly since ASEAN began rolling out the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, raising the stakes for peace, stability, sustainable development and ensuring people benefit from Community building.

According to him, the Vietnamese NA has been a proactive, responsible AIPA participant since 1995. Vietnam has chaired AIPA in 2002, 2010 and 2020, and pushed initiatives that won praise, including the AIPA Young Parliamentarians’ Meeting, now an annual event. Recent General Assemblies have adopted Vietnam-proposed resolutions with broad consensus, covering the digital economy, digital transformation, cybersecurity, intra-bloc trade and parliamentary diplomacy’s role in regional peace and stability. The Vietnamese NA also follows AIPA resolutions through legislation, oversight, decisions on major issues and parliamentary diplomacy.

In closing, Giang said he expects the trip to succeed, further cementing the Vietnamese NA’s role and standing at AIPA and helping member parliaments build a united, self-reliant, inclusive, sustainable and people-centred ASEAN Community./.